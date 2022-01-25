Superstar Keith Urban picking up Adele dates at Caesars

Country superstar Keith Urban is giving fans a few extra chances to see him perform.

Keith Urban is shown during his "Graffiti U" tour stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Sept. 6, 2019. (Denise Truscello)

Country music star Keith Urban speaks before the unveiling of his renovated 1969 Ford Mustang during the Specialty Equipment Market Association, or SEMA Show, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 2, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Keith Urban is ready to play more weekends at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The country superstar Keith Urban is filling four dates left open by Adele’s postponed residency and adding a total of five new shows to his “Keith Urban — Live Las Vegas” residency. The new show dates are March 25-26 and 30; and April 1-2.

The March 25-26 weekend and April 1-2 were originally held for “Weekends With Adele.”

VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP ! See you SO soon 🔥 March 25 – April 2 Phoenix Club presale begins Wed. January 26 @ 10am PT

General on sale begins Mon. January 31 @ 10am PT Tickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 ! pic.twitter.com/vC3MXmPX8y — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 25, 2022

Urban had already scheduled performances May 27-29. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.

The singer plays to the Colosseum’s standing, general-admission system.

He announced his new dates on social media, holding his cat, Louie.

“Louie’s excited,” Urban said, holding the kitty to his phone’s camera. “See you in Vegas!”

