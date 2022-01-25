Superstar Keith Urban picking up Adele dates at Caesars
Country superstar Keith Urban is giving fans a few extra chances to see him perform.
Keith Urban is ready to play more weekends at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
The country superstar Keith Urban is filling four dates left open by Adele’s postponed residency and adding a total of five new shows to his “Keith Urban — Live Las Vegas” residency. The new show dates are March 25-26 and 30; and April 1-2.
The March 25-26 weekend and April 1-2 were originally held for “Weekends With Adele.”
VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP ! See you SO soon 🔥 March 25 – April 2
Phoenix Club presale begins Wed. January 26 @ 10am PT
General on sale begins Mon. January 31 @ 10am PT
Tickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 ! pic.twitter.com/vC3MXmPX8y
— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 25, 2022
Urban had already scheduled performances May 27-29. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Monday.
The singer plays to the Colosseum’s standing, general-admission system.
He announced his new dates on social media, holding his cat, Louie.
“Louie’s excited,” Urban said, holding the kitty to his phone’s camera. “See you in Vegas!”
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.