Superstar performer extends Las Vegas run at Resorts World

Janet Jackson performs at the launch of her residency production at Resorts World Theatre on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Solaiman Fazel)
Janet Jackson performs at the launch of her residency production at Resorts World Theatre on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Solaiman Fazel)
Janet Jackson performs at the launch of her residency production at Resorts World Theatre on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (Solaiman Fazel)
Janet Jackson performs at the launch of her residency production at Resorts World Theatre on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Instagram, Threads
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 14, 2025 - 12:06 pm
 

Janet Jackson is ramping up her residency at RWLV.

The recording superstar has added six shows to her series at Resorts World Theatre, running May 21, 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31. (Tickets are on sale 10 am. Friday, Pacific time, at AXS.com; presale is available at register.aegpresents.com/lasvegas/janet-jackson-2025-presale-registration.)

Jackson kicked off her run at the venue with a set of five performances covering New Year’s weekend. She is also booked Feb. 5, 7, 8, 12, 14 and 15.

Jackson showed great command of the stage, classic grooving, and wonderful costume changes. “Control,” “All For You” and “Together Again” were among the many hits sampled.

AEG Presents Las Vegas Vice President Bobby Reynolds said “there was no better way” for the venue to kick off 2025. He added, “We look forward to having her showcase her unparalleled talents in a total of 12 more performances through this May.”

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

