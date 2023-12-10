‘Sure I would!’ Flavor Flav would sing anthem for Raiders game

Flavor Flav is everywhere, man. He has a new song. Guess what it is called.

Flavor Flav is shown on the red carpet of the NBA In-Season In-Season Tournament championship game between the Lakers and Pacers at T-Mobile on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @JohnnyKats1

Flavor Flav and his son Karma are shown on the red carpet of the NBA In-Season In-Season Tournament championship game between the Lakers and Pacers at T-Mobile on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @JohnnyKats1

Flavor Flav’s has a new single coming out. It’s called “Everywhere Man.”

Why is it called “Everywhere Man?”

“Because Flavor Flav is everywhere, man!” Flav said Saturday night. This is the opposite of “Nowhere Man,” then?

“That’s right, I’m everywhere!” Flav said. “Your boy is everywhere!”

Flav talked of the new song on the NBA In-Season Tournament red carpet at T-Mobile Arena, just prior to the Lakers-Pacers title game.

Flav, legal name of William Jonathan Drayton Jr., has been on something of a roll lately. He sang the national anthem at Fireserv Forum in Milwaukee on Oct. 29, prior to the Bucks-Hawks game. He wore a green No. 59 jersey, to match the day year he was born.

“I put my own twist to it,” he said.

The Public Enemy co-founder is a Las Vegas resident and ardent supporter of all the city’s major-sports teams. Asked if he’d take on the anthem at a Raiders game, he responded without hesitation,

“Sure I would! I would sure do it for home, because I’m home. Let’s do it. Let’s make it happen. Talk to Mark Davis, OK?”

Flav just marked three years of living clean and sober. He also quit smoking.

“Everybody is saying that I look good, and I’ve got the glow, you know what I’m saying?” Flav said. “So thank you, Luther Vandross, for letting me have the glow of love!” That’s a Vandross classic, lovers of music, befitting Flavor’s current disposition.

Wilson’s Usher moment

When you call out Usher, expect him to respond. At least, when you are A’ja Wilson.

The Aces star famously went to social media to ask Usher to attend the team’s victory parade on the Strip after winning its second-straight WNBA championship. He couldn’t make it. But instead, the R&B superstar and soon-to-be 2024 Super Bowl halftime performer answered by hosting the team Oct. 28 at Dolby Live.

Hi-jinks ensued, of course. Usher waded to the team’s VIP seats and serenaded Wilson with, “Singing “There Goes My Baby,”switching the lyrics with to, “You know I was checking you out, you was tweetin’, and tweetin’ and tweetin.’”

“I can’t complain, because I asked for it,” Wilson said on the red carpet. “But I had no idea he would follow through. I guess you never know.”

The Aces are due to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday prior to the Raiders-Vikings game. “It’s a true honor to represent both of Mark Davis’s teams,” Wilson said. “He made all of this happen.”

Flay’s flames

Bobby Flay showed up, fit as a marathoner (which he is) and saying he was a little on edge about his new restaurant at Caesars Palace, Brasserie B by Bobby Flay opens in 10 days.

“There is a lot of work to do in those 10 days, and I’ve been training a bunch of people. I’ll be here for over a month, training everybody,” Flay said. “Everybody does it differently. I only know one way to do it. Get here, dig in and train everybody and make sure my team understands what wer’re doing here.

“We’re far from being ready to open right now, a lot needs to happen in the next 10 days. But everybody will be well-trained.”

Flay’s new restaurant takes over the former Homestead Steak just across from Clique’s incoming Caspian’s Caviar & Cocktails, opening in the spring. It is also next to his own Amalfi, the first time the famed chef has ever opened restaurants side-by-side.

“I can go from one kitchen to the other very easily. I’m actually doing it this week,” Flay said.

Flay has operated on the Strip for more than 20 years, with his former Mesa Grill spot at Caesars, replaced by Amalfi. He has seen the eruption of major-league sports in the city. He knows something about this clientele: They like to eat.

“It’s great, it’s more people, and all kinds of people love to watch sporting events,” Flay said. “Listen, Vegas just keeps getting better. I thought Mesa Grill was a revolution, with all the star chefs moving in. But 20 years later, it seems such a long time ago now. Sports has just adds to everything we can do here, including great restaurants.’

Cool Hang Alert

The largest-scale CHA entry yet: Mondays Dark turns at 10 at Pearl at the Palms.

Mark Shunock’s philanthropic passion is a decade old, celebrating with cast members from “Magic Mike Live,” “Atomic Saloon Show,” and “Lady Like,” the OV Elvi from Opportunity Village join the Drumbots of Golden Knights fame in the 8 p.m. show.

Kenny Davidsen leads the band, with Paige Strafella, Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson, Skye Dee Miles, Las Vegas’ “Fist Lady of Jazz” Michelle Johnson, Michael Shapiro, Anne Martinez, Travis Cloer, Travis Cormier, Stephanie Calvert, Denny Hechevarria, Denny Mishler, FJ Rodriguez, Kevin Mullinax, Sebastien Jean, Steve Weiss, Chris Cicchino and Dan Grennes among the performers.

Also, Shunock and his wife, Cheryl Daro, will sing a duet (insert heart emoji).

The show is about sold out, so get on it, and watch for more charity and civic evolution from Shunock’s team in ‘24.

