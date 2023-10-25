74°F
Kats

Usher extends invite to Aces — but who is invited?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2023 - 9:43 am
 
Updated October 25, 2023 - 10:58 am
Usher speaks after receiving a key to the City of Las Vegas and a proclamation marking “Usher ...
Usher speaks after receiving a key to the City of Las Vegas and a proclamation marking “Usher Day” during a ceremony at City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Usher arrives at Las Vegas City Hall chambers before being honored by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and ...
Usher arrives at Las Vegas City Hall chambers before being honored by Mayor Carolyn Goodman and Councilman Cedric Crear Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Usher shows his key to the City of Las Vegas during a ceremony at City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2 ...
Usher shows his key to the City of Las Vegas during a ceremony at City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Usher, center, receives a key to the City of Las Vegas from Mayor Carolyn Goodman as Councilman ...
Usher, center, receives a key to the City of Las Vegas from Mayor Carolyn Goodman as Councilman Cedric Crear looks on at City Hall Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. He also received a proclamation marking “Usher Day.” (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Similar to a hit Strip headlining residency, the Aces’ championship celebration has been extended.

But who has actually invited to this event is being debated on social media. To recount:

Answering an overture from A’ja Wilson to join the team’s victory parade, Usher has invited the WNBA champions to an upcoming performance of “My Way” at Dolby Live.

Wilson on Sunday invited the “Yeah!” singer to join Monday’s parade on the Strip. Her post: “Hey @Usher, if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow … if ya wanna slide.”

Usher, who is taking on the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, was not at the parade. But he posted Wednesday morning, “CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show … I got U.”

The R&B superstar also posted a video clip name-checking Wilson and saying, “I want to invite you come see the show, come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together, love one another. Congratulations on this day, and we’ll see you soon.”

Soon after Usher posted, veteran Aces guard Sydney Colson referred to a team group chat and posted, “A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video … SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates?” Followed by the familiar broken-heart emoji.

Wilson responded, “Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww.”

From here, Usher’s overture appeared to be team-wide. He did say, “We stick together.” But this is not a binding-arbitration platform.

Regardless, Usher is used to famous folks in his show, as an array visited over the weekend. He is scheduled through Dec. 2.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

