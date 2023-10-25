Usher extends invite to Aces — but who is invited?

The superstar performer couldn’t make the Aces victory parade but invited the team to his Dolby Live show.

Similar to a hit Strip headlining residency, the Aces’ championship celebration has been extended.

But who has actually invited to this event is being debated on social media. To recount:

Answering an overture from A’ja Wilson to join the team’s victory parade, Usher has invited the WNBA champions to an upcoming performance of “My Way” at Dolby Live.

CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces 👏🏾 @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show…I got U. https://t.co/FQuvt1gOPl pic.twitter.com/4aZKYfeyuz — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) October 25, 2023

Wilson on Sunday invited the “Yeah!” singer to join Monday’s parade on the Strip. Her post: “Hey @Usher, if ya not busy our parade is tomorrow … if ya wanna slide.”

Usher, who is taking on the 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, was not at the parade. But he posted Wednesday morning, “CONGRATULATIONS @LVAces @_ajawilson22 I wish I could’ve been there, but pull up to my show … I got U.”

The R&B superstar also posted a video clip name-checking Wilson and saying, “I want to invite you come see the show, come see me do it my way here in Vegas. We stick together, love one another. Congratulations on this day, and we’ll see you soon.”

Soon after Usher posted, veteran Aces guard Sydney Colson referred to a team group chat and posted, “A’ja hit us in the group chat talkin bout WE are invited to go see Usher, but now that I’m seeing the video … SHE was invited. Which is cool, that’s fine! But why lie to ur teammates?” Followed by the familiar broken-heart emoji.

Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww https://t.co/EWniNWyxpC pic.twitter.com/e6AtRGTpfD — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) October 25, 2023

Wilson responded, “Lolololololololol syd scores 2 points in game 4 and think she can get usher tickets awww.”

From here, Usher’s overture appeared to be team-wide. He did say, “We stick together.” But this is not a binding-arbitration platform.

Regardless, Usher is used to famous folks in his show, as an array visited over the weekend. He is scheduled through Dec. 2.

