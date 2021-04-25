Tao at Venetian back in ‘nightclub’ game beginning Saturday

TAO Nightclub is coming back online May 1. (Tao Group)

Christian Tamburr and Clint Holmes are shown at Dizzy's Club at Lincoln Center in New York on Aug. 18, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Tao? Now.

The mega-nightclub at The Venetian has announced it will reopen as a traditional nightclub Saturday. Tao Nightclub, specifically, is taking reservations for its May 1 relaunch. The club is selling tickets and tables for late-night party activity in its primary, 12,000-square-foot nightclub venue.

Now, Tao has already been hosting its Late Night parties, including Worship Thursdays, since this spring. The club has hosted activity in the club space as far back as October, as smaller-scale hangs in its lounge space.

But on May 1, Tao Group is officially returning the term “nightclub” to the formal title of its nightlife events.

The club’s hours are listed at 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m., with unspecified (likely local) DJs providing entertainment. The company states on its Instagram account, “All ticket holders will have a seated area inside the venue and all safety measures will be followed as we continue to work with all state guidelines to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.” More info is at taolasvegas.com/events.

On the cabana front, Tao Beach remains under extensive renovation and is set to be ready in time for pool season 2022.

Tao opened in September 2005. The pool deck opened two years later. The entire “Asian City” bastion covers 60,000 square feet. Among the signature effects is its 20-foot-tall Buddha statue, which might or might not be masked.

Those wedding bells …

He works while sucking big binky and wearing an oversized diaper. She’s a record-setting sword swallower and masterful improv comic.

A match made in heaven? Maybe. Vegas power couple? OK.

The city’s latest matrimonial entertainment pairing is RJ Owens and Amy Saunders. They announced their engagement Friday.

Respectively, the two are better known as Bébé François in “Mystere” and Miss Behave of “The Miss Behave Game Show,” late of Bally’s. More recently, Saunders has ignited entertainment programming at Commonwealth’s Laundry Room on Fremont East. Owens is also in the “Ignite” lineup of Cirque and “Le Reve” artists performing at Sandy Valley Ranch on May 7-8.

The two have been hanging out in Vegas since Saunders’ show opened at The Back Room at Bally’s in 2016. They posted duel announcements on social media on Friday. Turns out Saunders popped the question, as Owens posted, “So … I’m new at this and I guess I’m supposed to post a picture of the happy couple. Honestly though, who’d a thunk I’d get proposed to by my bestie?”

Saunders simultaneously posted, “Hi internet … if the last 4 years have taught me anything it’s that I’m an intensely private creature. That said … Wanted to pop on to say that this gorgeous bag o love has been my rock and sanity for the pandemic and beyond.”

“Never been one for TMI’s or PDA’s and that ain’t gonna change. However, I would like you to officially meet this glorious clown, MY clown, and future hubs. Life eh? Thank you for the love, hope you’re all surviving ok, now mind yer bizniz will ya.”

Last request will be tough, with these two. They are commonly at center stage.

Great vibes

The last time I had the pleasure of watching Christian Tamburr was in August 2019 at the Lincoln Center in New York. Tamburr presented “The Awakening” tribute to the sculpture work of Seward Johnson.

Tamburr dazzled on the vibes and Clint Holmes soared as guest singer. Smith Center President Myron Martin and yours truly were the guests from Vegas.

Tamburr, a well-known and highly regarded musician and music director in Vegas, is sharing his wisdom with young artists in Nevada School of the Arts. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Tamburr will be hosting a life-skills presentation for the Nevada School of The Arts at nevadaschoolofthearts.org/lifeskills the Nevada.

The master musician is sharing advice on professional expectations of a side musician and band leader. He is an expert, having worked with Holmes, Julio Iglesias, Cirque du Soleil, Penn & Teller, and in the Jazz at Lincoln Center series in a 25-year career. The program is a no-cover-charge performance, underwritten by our friends at Nevada School of the Arts.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.