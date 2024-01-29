Taylor Swift K.C.-to-Las Vegas flights launched
American Airlines has created a series of Taylor Swift-inspired fights from Kansas City to Las Vegas.
It’s a Taylor Swift-inspired takeoff on Super Bowl travel plans.
American Airlines has created a series of flights from Kansas City International Airport (or, MCI) to Harry Reid International in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.
The schedule:
— Feb. 8: Leaves MCI at 12:30 p.m.
— Feb. 9: Leaves MCI at 12:30 p.m.
— Feb: 10: Leaves MCI at 12:30 p.m., the flight number is 1989. That’s also Swift’s breakout album’s title and her birth year.
— Feb. 12: Leaves MCI at 6 a.m.
— Feb. 12: Leaves LAS at 12:20 am. and 8:30 a.m. The flight number is 12:20 a.m. flight is 87, which of course is Travis Kelce’s jersey number.
— Feb. 13: Leaves LAS at 9:30 a.m.
There have not been — yet — reports of any other Swift-inspired Amtrakroutes. But it’s still early.
