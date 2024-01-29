Taylor Swift K.C.-to-Las Vegas flights launched

American Airlines has created a series of Taylor Swift-inspired fights from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after an AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

It’s a Taylor Swift-inspired takeoff on Super Bowl travel plans.

American Airlines has created a series of flights from Kansas City International Airport (or, MCI) to Harry Reid International in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl.

The schedule:

— Feb. 8: Leaves MCI at 12:30 p.m.

— Feb. 9: Leaves MCI at 12:30 p.m.

— Feb: 10: Leaves MCI at 12:30 p.m., the flight number is 1989. That’s also Swift’s breakout album’s title and her birth year.

— Feb. 12: Leaves MCI at 6 a.m.

— Feb. 12: Leaves LAS at 12:20 am. and 8:30 a.m. The flight number is 12:20 a.m. flight is 87, which of course is Travis Kelce’s jersey number.

— Feb. 13: Leaves LAS at 9:30 a.m.

There have not been — yet — reports of any other Swift-inspired Amtrakroutes. But it’s still early.

