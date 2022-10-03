Teller’s heart surgery forces Penn Teller to postpone dates

Teller has undergone open-heart surgery, and the long-running Penn & Teller stage show is postponed until his return.

Penn & Teller have temporarily taken down their hit show at the Rio, as Teller recovers from open-heart surgery.

The silent member of the team underwent triple-bypass surgery last week. The production will go dark, likely for several weeks. The duration has not been announced. Shows through Oct. 22 are off the books.

Teller has overcome several health challenges over the past four years.

The 74-year-old illusionist underwent three back surgeries over 18 months covering 2018-2019, returning to the act in February 2020. Penn Jillette performed a “Penn & Friends” show for three weeks ending Jan. 4, 2020. Guest stars Mac King, Piff The Magic Dragon and Matt Donnelly joined the production.

The duo has since recorded the ninth season of their FX series “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” at their Rio theater.

The headliners celebrated their 21st anniversary at the hotel in January. They have performed more than 12,000 shows since fist partnering in 1975. They are also the longest-running headliners ever to continuously play the same hotel in Las Vegas.

