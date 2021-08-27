‘The Beatles Love’ soars in return to The Mirage

The Beatles/Cirque partnership performed without a hitch and for an adoring audience in its return to the stage at The Mirage.

The cast of The Beatles LOVE entertain guests, employees, and fans during a celebratory pop-up performance at The Mirage in Las Vegas Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, to commemorate the grand reopening of the Cirque du Soleil show. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

It was the time in the show for the song “Tomorrow Never Knows.” This was a throwaway title by John Lennon on a book written about the effects of LSD, inspired by “The Psychedelic Experience” and the teachings of Timothy Leary.

Tune in, drop out … and mask up, Beatles fans.

During “The Beatles Love” at The Mirage, the song rolls through the theater as a white, silk drape covers the audience. Those in face covers were, themselves, collectively covered. It was something of a moment of unity, leading later to “Come Together,” as the show soared back after a layoff covering almost 18 months.

Prior to the relaunch, the cast cavorted through the casino grooving it up to “Get Back” as surprised tourists captured the moment on their cell phones. The cast had rehearsed the return in street clothes Wednesday, and as one Cirque creative type remarked, “The tourists probably thought they were high.”

Spiritually, for sure.

The ticketed performance came off hitch-free and loaded with love. The creative team likes to say of the show, “There is a lot of love in ‘Love.’” Music director Giles Martin said it just this month. The pudgy emcee character Mr. Piggy called out to open, “After 18 months, intermission is OVER!” setting the stage for the show’s return to the stage.

The audience adored the performance. The bald Dr. Robert figure, in his silver trench coat, wandered the theater pouring fake smoke on ticketholders from his matching teakettle. Some moments previously forgotten (at least from here) provided chills, for new reasons.

“Octopus’s Garden,” Ringo Starr’s shining moment, was glorious in its florescent execution.

George Harrison’s “Something,” played to a dual aerial act, brought new warmth to the revitalized theater.

“I Want to Hold Your Hand” elicited high-pitched shouts, rivaling the screams streaming from the theater’s 6,400 speakers.

That sound system roared during the Lennon-McCartney collab on “A Day In The Life,” with its iconic, orchestral crescendo and Beetle that breaks apart. By the time the scrims dropped, showing the boys in video form during “All You Need is Love,” the crowd was standing and shouting out the song, many of them in tears.

As we have learned all to acutely during the show’s pause, tomorrow never knows. But this show is eternal. May “Love,” The Beatles’ enduring message, last forever.

