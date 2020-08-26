109°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Kats

The Franky Perez tour: A bike, a mic and 4,000 miles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2020 - 5:57 pm
 

The guitar might be acoustic, but Franky Perez is forever plugged in.

The Las Vegas singer/songwriter/musician has capped a 12-day, cross-country tour, rumbling on a Ducati motorcycle toting not much more than his guitar and ample talent. Perez dubbed the odyssey “The Crossing the Great Divide Tour,” celebrating his latest album, “Suddenly 44.” The new album is a testament to Perez’s age, and how fast he got there.

Perez launched the project from the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign on July 12, rambled to the Viper Room and Rock Store in L.A. and took off for parts uncharted. He covered some 4,000 miles, covering 12 states before closing out in New York City.

“It was really personal,” Perez says. “It’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done.”

That comment is to be taken seriously. Perez has jammed with Slash. He’s toured with the cello-rock outfit Apocalyptica. He’s recorded for the FX series “Sons of Anarchy,” and for a time fronted the all-star rock band Camp Freddy.

For this trip, Perez needed only enough support to be able to complete the tour.

“The was 100 percent about being of service,” Perez says. “We wanted to bring live music to people who wanted to hear it, and we wanted to do it safely. I played alleys, sidewalks, porches, venues, bridges, health care facilities, corn fields, lobbies, parks, parking lots.”

The concept came about organically. Perez had just finished “Suddenly 44” two weeks in to the COVID shutdown. He envisioned packing a guitar, hopping on a motorcycle and delivering music to live-music venues across the country crippled by COVID. He’d play socially distant shows in those shut-down clubs. He’d strum and sing anywhere on the tour, on the side of the road and at truck stops, even.

A motorcycle mystery tour, if you will. His instrument was a fine conversation-starter.

“Sometimes when you’re on a motorcycle, it can be intimidating, but not so not much when you have a guitar on the side of the bike,” Perez says. “That opened conversations, I would tell people I was on a little music tour, then pull out the guitar and start to play.”

Perez packed strategically: enough PPE to get through the ride, a change of clothes, one guitar and his voice. He didn’t bother with even a microphone. Perez just needed the right bike.

Perez contacted his friends at Ducati, who loved the idea of furnishing the transportation for the event and showing off their product (the tour ended at the Ducati plant in New York). Perez also picked up sponsorship support from Martin guitars — he traveled with a single acoustic — with a customized case made by Danny Coker of Count’s Kustoms of Las Vegas.

Perez and traveling partner, photographer and videographer Sam Schneider booked accommodations on the way. “We had a basic itinerary, but we didn’t book any room until I got to a city. The whole thing was everyone needed to be safe, from the facilities, venues, ourselves.”

Perez played a number for fellow bikers at South Street Bridge in Philadelphia. He unpacked the guitar for a handful of folks in otherwise closed clubs. He visited health care facilities for residents closed from the public. He played for strangers on the street, and when he stopped for gas.

View this post on Instagram

Its here! I’m so happy to finally be able to share this with all of you. A HUGE heartfelt thank you to my partners that made this journey possible @ducatiusa @martinguitar @hoffee_cases @belstaff @cardosystems @isleepwhenidie @phil_readjr @countskustoms #dannykoker @adamspolishes and CFG. Special thanks to @badbeard for an amazing job! @tommyisblack @theviperroom Repost from @ducatiusa • Musician @frankyperezofficial tours his new album “Suddenly 44” from Las Vegas to New York on a uniquely customized Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour fitted with carbon-fiber Hoffee guitar case to protect his Martin Guitar. When lockdowns forced music venues to close Franky partnered with Ducati to create “Crossing the Great Divide Tour” an aspirational journey to share live music wherever he could. Documented along the way this eight-episode series highlights his unique journey. Watch the first episode "New Bracelets" and visit Ducati.com to see the whole series. Franky’s new album Suddenly 44 is available now on all platforms.

A post shared by Ｆ Ｒ Ａ Ｎ Ｋ Ｙ Ｐ Ｅ Ｒ Ｅ Ｚ (@frankyperezofficial) on

Perez and Schneider have chronicled the adventure for an eight-part video series on his @FrankyPerezOfficial Instagram page and also the Ducati.com site. The first installment, Perez’s visit to L.A., posted Tuesday.

Perez plans to be back at it in October, starting from New York, rumbling to Florida, and crossing the country again, from the southeast back to his hometown.

The plans might change, but Perez’s passion won’t. He’s adapted to digital and virtual platforms — especially during COVID — but still says, “There is no substitute for the live experience.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
Las Vegas oddsmaker changes line on 2020 presidential election
2
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, champion of downtown Las Vegas, retires
Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, champion of downtown Las Vegas, retires
3
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
Trump’s order restoring federal jobless pay may not come to Nevada
4
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Slot player hits $4M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
5
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
Travelers from Nevada face travel restrictions in 18 states
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Wynn Las Vegas show ‘Le Reve’ closing for good - VIDEO
The cast and crew of “Le Reve” at Wynn Las Vegas have been told the show is closing permanently.
The Smith Center to remain closed this year - Video
The Smith Center's CEO Myron Martin talks about the indefinite closure amid the COVID-19 pandemic, how the community can help during this time and what they hope to accomplish before reopening again in the future. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marjorie Barrick Museum to reopen - Video
Alisha Kerlin, executive director of the Marjorie Barrick Museum, describes the exhibits “Kept to Myself” and “Excerpts” featured at the UNLV museum in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The museum is to reopen on Aug. 17,2020 by appointment only. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'America's Got Talent' judge Simon Cowell has back surgery after electric bike accident - Video
Simon Cowell underwent surgery on Saturday to repair a broken back and was recovering at a hospital. He will miss the opening shows of "America's Got Talent," which begin this week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RV of Las Vegas entertainers missing from their home - Video
RJ entertainment columnist John Katsilometes talks to longtime Las Vegas entertainers Joe and Jessica Trammel, who discovered Wednesday afternoon that their RV, trailer and belongings had been stolen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Television shows could fuel Las Vegas tourism rebound - VIDEO
CBS reality dating competition series “Love Island" and ABC’s “Shark Tank” are set to film upcoming seasons in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks reschedules concert at Allegiant Stadium - Video
The country superstar made the announcement Wednesday morning that he has moved his Aug. 22 date at the stadium back to Feb. 27.
Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ memoriam
Vegas broadcaster Bart Torres of ‘Highway Vibe’ dies at 54. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in September 2018. (Greg “Gonzo” Spillane/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Jonathan Goodwin is shown during the live quarterfinals of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, A ...
‘AGT’ ‘bad guy’ Jonathan Goodwin reaches semis
By John Katsilometes / RJ

Vegas danger artist Jonathan Goodwin says of the moment of truth with Alexis Brownley, “It’s me and little Alexis. It was excruciating. She started to cry.”