The Killers announce new album, date at T-Mobile

The Killers are supporting “Imploding the Mirage,” their sixth studio album, on tour next year.

The Killers concert on The Strip is televised during halftime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Killers have announced a new album this August and an August 2022 tour date on the Strip.

The Vegas-born band is playing T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, 2022, to kick off the band’s “Imploding The Mirage” tour. Concert promoter Live Nation announced the date Monday morning on social media.

Concurrently, the band announced the upcoming album, “Pressure Machine,” due next month. The album is inspired by front man Brandon Flowers’ years growing up in Nephi, Utah, where he spent part of his childhood before the family moved to Las Vegas.

The Killers headlined the first show at T-Mobile in April 2016, and also performed in the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert Oct. 1 benefit show in December 2017. But the band has not performed a full concert in the venue.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday on axs.com. The tour also hits Firefly Music Festival in Delaware on Sept. 24, and Sandjam Music Festival in Panama City Beach on Oct. 1-Oct. 3.

The Killers released “Imploding the Mirage,” their sixth album, on Aug. 21, 2020.

