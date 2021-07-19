85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Kats

The Killers announce new album, date at T-Mobile

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 6:39 am
 
Updated July 19, 2021 - 7:54 am
The Killers concert on The Strip is televised during halftime of an NFL football game between t ...
The Killers concert on The Strip is televised during halftime of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

The Killers have announced a new album this August and an August 2022 tour date on the Strip.

The Vegas-born band is playing T-Mobile Arena on Aug. 26, 2022, to kick off the band’s “Imploding The Mirage” tour. Concert promoter Live Nation announced the date Monday morning on social media.

Concurrently, the band announced the upcoming album, “Pressure Machine,” due next month. The album is inspired by front man Brandon Flowers’ years growing up in Nephi, Utah, where he spent part of his childhood before the family moved to Las Vegas.

The Killers headlined the first show at T-Mobile in April 2016, and also performed in the Vegas Strong Benefit Concert Oct. 1 benefit show in December 2017. But the band has not performed a full concert in the venue.

Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday on axs.com. The tour also hits Firefly Music Festival in Delaware on Sept. 24, and Sandjam Music Festival in Panama City Beach on Oct. 1-Oct. 3.

The Killers released “Imploding the Mirage,” their sixth album, on Aug. 21, 2020.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
Flash flood warnings issued with more Las Vegas rain expected this week
2
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
Las Vegas in ‘very tricky place’ after COVID warnings
3
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
Marshawn Lynch opens store on Las Vegas Strip
4
Police investigate shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Police investigate shooting in downtown Las Vegas
5
Stormy conditions south of Las Vegas fizzle out; monsoon risk remains
Stormy conditions south of Las Vegas fizzle out; monsoon risk remains
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST