The Killers taking up Strip residency? We’re feeling it

Brandon Flowers talks a lot about Caesars. And so are we. Look for the Killers at the Colosseum in ‘24.

I can’t say that it’s been a “tell,” in poker parlance. But in our most recent conversations, Brandon Flowers has specifically brought up Caesars Palace and the Colosseum when talking of a possible Killers residency in Las Vegas.

“I’ve always talked about being drawn to Caesars Palace, and I love being in that room,” Flowers said on New Year’s Eve, just before playing the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. “I love being in that room. (The Chelsea) is a good room, but there’s something magical at the Colosseum.”

We are forecasting magic in ‘24 for the Las Vegas-born rock band. Though not confirmed formally, look for the Killers to play a series at the Colosseum next year. We expect details to be announced in December.

The Killers are set up for a massive ‘24. It’s the 20th anniversary for the band’s soaring debut, “Hot Fuss.” Plans are reportedly being finalized on an international tour; the career compilation, “Rebel Diamonds,” is due Dec. 8 (get on thekillersmusic.com site for all the updates).

This is 20 tracks, covering all the hits and one song from all seven Killers studio albums. “Spirit,” a new cut, is also in the package.

The band most recently played Las Vegas in September, during Life is Beautiful. Prior to that, they performed at the Chelsea on NYE. Flowers also joined Ed Sheeran on stage at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 28 for “Mr. Brightside” and “Castle On The Hill.”

The 42-year-old Flowers has seen Adele play the Colosseum and came away impressed. He recalled growing up in Vegas in visiting the hotel-casino’s Omnimax theater complex. “It is very interesting to me to see what became of it.” It’s the Colosseum today, and we feel he’ll be back.

Last performance for First Lady

Bellagio pianist and longtime Carter family friend David Osborne played Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in her rural Georgia home of Plains.

In the event at Maranatha Baptist Church, Osborne played, “Oh how I Love Jesus,” “Jesus Is The Sweetest Name I know,” “There’s Something About That Name,” and “Wind Beneath My Wings.”

The former first lady died Nov. 19 at age 96. Former President Jimmy Carter, 99 and in hospice care, attended in a wheelchair and sat silently.

Osborne, known as the “Pianist to the Presidents,” has known the Carters for 38 years and has been their go-to musician for all of formal and family functions.

‘The Tale’ at The Beverly

The latest evening The Beverly Theater’s inspired programming is a screening of “The Tale” and Q&A with lead director Jennifer Fox and Las Vegas author Amanda Fortini. The even is 5 p,m. Saturday at the the theater annex on 515 S. Sixth St.

Laura Dern portrayed Fox in the 2018 drama. The movie tells the real-life story of Fox revisiting her first sexual experience as her memory is opened up after reading a short story. “The Tale” premiered at Sundance Film Festival, and aired on HBO in May 2018. The film was nominated for several Emmys, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice, Spirit and Gotham Awards. Go to thebeverlytheater.com for all Beverly Theater intel.

