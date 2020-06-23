99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

The Vegas Room is the city’s next Cool Hang

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2020 - 7:31 pm
 

We have run into an assortment of characters over the years at the Commercial Center of Las Vegas. But never Mr. Bojangles.

That changed over the weekend at The Vegas Room, where Eric Jordan Young and Philip Fortenberry performed a spirited cabaret show for a couple of dozen dinner diners.

The shows on Friday and Saturday nights were akin to a parlor hang of friends and family. It was such a throwback vibe it could have played out in black and white, except for Young’s lemon-yellow suit.

“I wore it to ward off the virus,” he called out. “Is it working?”

It worked for this crowd, which included Young’s parents, Alice and Sam; fantastic Vegas headliner Earl Turner; the ever-amazing Janien Valentine and wonderful vocalist Amanda King, who co-headlined the brunch show with Patrick Hogan on Sunday.

The Vegas Room is designed for locals, or locals who bring along a lucky out-of-towner. It’s not a place featured in an LVCVA commercial blitz. It’s not so easy to find, even for longtime Vegas residents: Drive into the Commercial Center, veer right, past Lotus of Siam, head toward New Orleans Square and the now-closed Las Vegas Lounge, and find the now-closed Korean restaurant space with the red door at the entrance.

If you arrive at The Green Door, you are way off. Throw it into reverse!

The Vegas Room had barely launched when COVID arrived to shut down the show. The venue is under the stewardship of executive chef David James Robinson, president Tom Michel, GM Sean Stephenson and director of entertainment Brent Barrett. You can arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a full, three-course dinner or 7:30 p.m. for light bites (hit thevegasroom.com for reservations and info).

The dinner courses (including beef stroganoff and vegan options) are served before and after the show, but not during. Drinks are at the bar. It’s a Manhattan-style, duck-in place certain to draw a discriminate crowd. And you have to be great to play this room. The talent booked by Barrett, a onetime Phantom in “Phantom — The Las Vegas Spectacular,” is among the city’s best.

Young has appeared in “Starlight Express” at the Las Vegas Hilton, “Vegas! The Show” at Saxe Theater, “Rock of Ages” at the Venetian and in “The Cocktail Cabaret” at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Friday and Saturday it’s Anne Martinez (“Bite,” “Baz” and “Alice”). Randal Keith of “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” “Phantom,” and “Steve Wynn’s Showstoppers” is in July 3-4. King and Hogan are the rotating brunch headliners, together and Hogan solo, through July.

Young sampled Burt Bacharach, Barry Manilow and Sammy Davis Jr. in two sets split by an intermission. Jordan is especially built to perform “Mr. Bojangles,” having toured in a Davis tribute show, and also showcased a in a blazing one-man show, “Shakin’” at Planet Hollywood.

Young and Fortenberry filled this space with warm songs and good energy. As the front man said at the end, “I’m so appreciative. It’s great to see human beings again.” He heard them, too. A standing O, one of many in this burgeoning Cool Hang.

Thunder strikes

The Thunder From Down Under pay-per-view, live stream from The Space on Saturday night was the proverbial round-tripper.

“It was a home run!” SPI Entertainment CEO Adam Steck reports, after the first such “closed” show for a male revue in Vegas. The full-bodied production played to an empty room, but was a hit online. This format could extend even past the show’s reopening at Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur.

Steck is hoping its scheduled July 15 return holds, but in any case is contemplating occasional PPV live streams from inside the venue. I’ve been saying throughout the COVID shutdown that online performances have become a viable option for some performers. I hadn’t anticipated male revues, exactly, but Thunder proves otherwise.

Anne then some

Returning to the subject of Martinez, she is finishing a song and accompanying video, “No Time To Die,” firing up a metal-anthem project with Jeff Tortora on drums, Jason Davis on guitar, David Warner on strings and Tom Nieves on bass. This ensemble had not worked together until this month. They killed it; look for the video to be released in a couple of weeks.

Martinez is also hosting the next “Late Night Magic” show at 9 p.m. (doors) and 10 p .m. (show) July 3 at Notoriety at Neonopolis. Headlining is our friend John Shaw, the famed side-act artist from Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum.

Shaw, rhymes with “saw,” is not for the meek. He handles the power drill the same way Jimi Hendrix wielded the Fender Stratocaster. This show has everything, aside from nuance.

High temp

I walked into the main entrance of Westgate Las Vegas on Monday afternoon after a long walk from self-parking. My temperature read just a little higher than 100 degrees.

“It’s 109 outside,” I explained. “That has to be the reason.”

So I was asked to stand to the side for a couple of minutes. We retested. I had dropped to 97. The staffer at the entrance said, “You are cured!” If it were only that simple.

Duel is on

To quote my friend Lenny Lopez, “Piano!” Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns fans know what I’m talkin’ about.

We are actually talking about the return of dueling pianos to the Bar at Times Square at New York-New York. Sarah Hester Ross, Chris Nelson, Joey Riedel, Scott Ellis, Adam Brown, Matt Newbold and Eric Meany rotate nightly, with sets running from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Tip: Get all liquored up and shout, “Piano Man!” They love that … . But a real tip: Please tip. It’s protocol.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
Bellagio’s plexiglass not in cards for all poker rooms
2
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
$10K reward offered for arrests in Las Vegas slaying
3
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
Circa to be 1st new hotel-casino to open since Lucky Dragon
4
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
Want to see Las Vegas police body-cam footage? You’ll soon pay $280 per hour
5
CARTOON: Erasing history
CARTOON: Erasing history
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
THE LATEST