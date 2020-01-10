Tiesto celebrates Golden Knights, CES on Las Vegas Strip — PHOTOS

Tiësto’s night was at once chill and bubbly, and we speak of course of the sparkling beverage he was promoting.

Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tiesto and Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health founder Larry Ruvo are shown holding bottles of Beau Joie champagne during the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Tiesto and Annika Backes are shown in a VIP suite at the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Zach Grossman of Centertec shows Jeff Rayner of Seatte a virtual reality experience during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

CES conventioneer Nathan Bietz of New York, dances with Stephanie Phoenix of Las Vegas during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tiësto has said about Las Vegas, “Everything is possible here. That’s why this city is the best.”

As if to provide proof, the DJ star and subject of building wraps pulled an only-in-Vegas doubleheader Thursday night. He attended the Vegas Golden Knights-Los Angeles Kings game at T-Mobile Arena (where he cranked the siren at the start of the contest), then bolted across the Strip to headline the CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub.

Tiësto’s long evening was at once chill and bubbly, and we speak of course of the sparkling beverage he was promoting. It’s Beau Joie, the Golden Knights’ official champagne. The fact that the team got its cork popped by 5-2 by the Kings was entirely coincidental.

The champagne comes cloaked in a pure-copper suit, which keeps it cool temperature-wise and style-wise. As company president and CEO Jon Deitelbaum said, those copper skins are sustainable, with the funds raised through their recycling donated to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.

Sipping a glass himself, Tiësto took in the first two periods of the Golden Knights-Kings contest in a VIP suite with his wife, super model Annika Backes. He is a real VGK fan, high-fiving those seated nearby after the home team cut the Kings’ lead to 4-2 in the second period but got no closer.

Filling the roles of the champagne company’s global creative director and brand ambassador, Tiësto toasted Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health co-founders Larry and Camille Ruvo and also Cleveland Clinic president and CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove. Through its partnership with the Golden Knights, Beau Joie arranged for the Ruvos to be honored during the game and share in the night’s 51/49 lottery drawing (which raised more than $32,000).

7-year headliner in Vegas

Tiësto, who turns 51 on Jan. 21, has headlined in Las Vegas for seven years. He is the first (and thus far, only) EDM star to have his music played at the Fountains of Bellagio show. This week, the native of the Netherlands topped the list of superstar DJs performing at Hakkasan Group clubs this year.

Last year the club has debuted its impressive, imposing Hakkasan Grid over main floor and DJ booth. Designed specifically for the five-level nightlife castle, the color-coded Grid hovers 30 feet high in its fixed position, but is often lowered to create an array of shapes. It is billed as the largest kinetic light installation in the country, a perfect complement to one of the biggest stars ever in EDM.

Wearing white headphones and frequently grinning at the mass of humanity in front of him, Tiësto said little. “Hey Las Vegas, it’s time to party!” was a foretelling of a requisite burst of cold steam from the club’s CO2 cannons.

You really cannot compete in the Las Vegas nightclub culture unless you are armed with these party effects. These giant guns cool an entire dance floor and could even keep a bottle of Tiësto’s favorite champagne frosty. The artist himself was unshakably chill in his 2020 opener.

A man with a variety of riches, in his career and marriage, Tiësto wasn’t up for an interview while watching the Golden Knights not win. But when asked if he was happy, he simply smiled and said, “Oh, yeah.” Toast away, superstar. You’ve earned it.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.