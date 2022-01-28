Tiësto leads Zouk’s 2022 spin cycle at Resorts World

Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub is stacked with headliners and special-events artists for 2022.

Tiësto is among the headliners to play Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022. (Meg Blair)

A screen grab of Tiësto is shown in Resorts Worlds Las Vegas' new commercial, "Stay Fabulous," promoting the resort's headlining lineup of Celine Dion, Underwood, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Tiësto and Zedd. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A look at the Mothership light effect at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Resorts World Las Vegas)

The panda party is on at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Meg Blair)

Tiësto is among the headliners to play Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022. (Meg Blair)

Tiësto is among the headliners to play Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2022.(Meg Blair)

Zouk Group has announced its talent lineup at Resorts world Las Vegas for 2022, with a rotating cast of headliners: Tiësto, Zedd, DJ Snake, Deadmau5, Louis The Child, Becky G, G-Eazy, Jack Harlow and Madison Beer.

Those headliners will alternate between Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub.

“We are so excited to bring in both new and returning talent to Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub this year,” Zouk Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Li said in a statement. “Our roster reflects a vast range of music and complements the unparalleled service and technology we’ve brought to the Las Vegas Strip.”

Ayu Dayclub is set to open for the 2022 summer pool season March 5. The pool deck will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through November.

Zouk Group also released its roster of special event performances by featured artists. Cash Cash, Charly Jordan, Cheat Codes, Dee Jay Silver, Disclosure, DJ Ruckus, DJ Tay James, Duke Dumont, Galantis, Jonah, Jonas Blue, Madds, Nervo, R3hab, Slander, Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano and Zen Freeman.

And, Moonbeam, Zouk Group’s Sunday party, returns March 13, with Carl Cox headlining. The Moonbeam lineup is Ameme, Blond:ish, CamelPhat, Chelina Manuhutu, Eli & Fur, Green Velvet, Jamie Jones, Kaz James, Nic Fanciulli, Nicole Moudaber, The Martinez Brothers, Themba and Zhu.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.