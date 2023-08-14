85°F
Kats

Top and topless: Prop comic teams with ‘Fantasy’ in Liberace shoot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2023 - 9:02 am
 
Carrot Top and the cast of “Fantasy” had a play date last week for a playful calendar. The dual Luxor headliners teamed in a photo shoot at Liberace Garage, for the annual “Fantasy” calendar, to be released in October.

The prop comic and topless revue toggle times at Atrium Showroom, each with a long-running hit show. Carrot Top opened at Luxor in 2005. “Fantasy” celebrates its 24th anniversary with the launch of the calendar in October, and is contracted at least through its 25th anniversary next year.

But the two shows have never combined on a photo shoot for the “Fantasy” calendar, which has become a fan favorite at the Atrium merch counter.

Show producer Anita Mann came up with the idea for photographer Oscar Picazo to shoot Thompson in an authentic, bedazzled-white chauffeur costume worn by Scott Thorson in Liberace’s stage show at the Las Vegas Hilton. The Topper was photographed with cast member Ashton Bray, alongside and inside Liberace’s 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V Landau.

The luxury vehicle is famous for retractable top and mirrored finish with galloping horses, once described as “a disco ball on wheels.”

The items were provided by Liberace Foundation Chairman Jonathan Warren. He posed for a photo with Carrot Top, too, as did the comic’s personal assistant Jeff Molitz, and this scribe. You have to seize that opportunity, in a room filled with Liberace’s vehicles, jewelry and costumes. The legendary showman said it best, “Too much of a good thing, is wonderful.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

