Travis Scott, Diddy in pop-up Strip nightclub performances

Travis Scott and Diddy did Drai’s Nightclub over an impressive Labor Day Weekend at the venerable Strip hotspot.

Scott dropped in for a DJ set Friday during resident headliner Rick Ross’ performance. Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden led the party fast-break, as it were, from the VIP section.

Scott has become something of a pillar on the Strip. He’s booked to perform at the MGM Grand Garden on Oct. 29, and is also headlining Zouk Nightclub during the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 16.

Diddy took the stage Sunday. The recording industry mogul and R&B superstar joined his on-again, off-again girlfriend and collaborator Yung Miami of the City Girls on “Act Bad.” As the song intones, “If you look good, act bad,” which would be a solid Vegas tourism slogan.

No ceremony here

The Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner nuptials were among those mentioned from the stage Sunday during the event at Caesars Palace celebrating Las Vegas’ 70th anniversary as the “wedding capital of the world.” Jonas and Turner were married on May 1, 2019, at A Little White Wedding Chapel.

Better edit the list.

Even as that union was being held up as a shining moment in Vegas’ wedding history, Jonas was filing for divorce. Tuesday it was reported the two were splitting as “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

Their union more than four years ago was at least successful over social media. The couple visited the chapel shortly after the Billboard Music Awards show and their ceremony livestreamed by Diplo. They brought along Ring Pop wedding rings, the status of which is currently not known.

Get it, Sonny

Sonny Charles of the legendary Vegas R&B and lounge act The Checkmates celebrated his 83rd birthday at Bootlegger Bistro on Monday night. Earl Turner, Clint Holmes and Melanie Moore sang with the great showman, backed by busy Vegas musicians Joey Singer on piano and John Belzaguy on bass.

The accomplished actor Antonio Fargas (Huggy Bear from “Starsky & Hutch”); Charles’ ex-Piero’s performing partner, Pia Zadora; former Pip Bubba Knight; and Skip Trenier of The Treniers — also a legendary R&B and lounge act — were among those in the house. Dennis Bono and Lorraine Hunt Bono, who own the place, dropped in, too.

Alongside his wife of 36 years, Sarah, Charles says he still enjoys singing — though he keeps talking about giving it up for good.

“I love performing, but I don’t love the preparation. I just like to sing,” he said after the hourlong show. “But just to get up and perform, I am good with that. I call nights like this ‘ego juice.’ It keeps me going.”

Cool Hang Alert

Boulder Station continues its Power 88 Freestyle Fridays at the tradition-rich Railhead. Throwback jams and R&B in a made-for-music haunt. Doors at 9 p.m., no cover, 21 and over.

