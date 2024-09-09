Trio of headliners, driver Q&As added to F1 Las Vegas event

Snakehips, Big Boi and Vandelux are among the new acts playing the F1 Silver Stage during November’s race event.

San Francisco-based multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Vandelux will headline the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix's Silver Stage on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix)

A trio of recording artists, and appearances by all 20 drivers, have been announced in the entertainment lineup for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Snakehips, Big Boi and Vandelux will headline the Heineken Silver Stage on Nov. 21-23. Q&A sessions with the drivers will be slotted into those dates. German techno-marching band Meute and DJ Shift are performing on the stage, with more performers to be announced soon.

The Silver Stage is at the start-finish lines at Turns 1 through 3. The site will offer interactive fan-zone activations throughout the race dates.

Additional entertainment performances across the circuit will be announced in the coming weeks.

A look at the latest Silver Stage acts announced, from an F1 news release Monday morning;

Saturday, Nov. 23 – Snakehips: The British electronic music duo made its name with their signature sound featuring contemporary takes on old school R&B and unique drumbeats. They are best known for their smash 2015 hit single “All My Friends” and have worked with Zayn Malik, EarthGang, BIA, Tinashe, MadeinTYO and more.

Friday, Nov. 22 – Big Boi: Big Boi is an acclaimed American rapper, record producer and actor known for being part of the Southern hip hop duo Outkast. After four successful albums, Big Boi will perform his hit singles on day two of the Heineken Silver Stage performances.

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Vandelux: The San Francisco-based multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Vandelux will take over day one of the Heineken Silver Stage. Vandelux brings a global perspective to his music and draws inspiration from retro nostalgia and contemporary electronic production.

Ticketholders for Wynn Grid Club, Papi Steak Garage, Ramsay’s Garage, Paddock Club, Skybox, Turn 3 Club and the Heineken Silver Main Grandstand will have access to the Heineken Silver Stage and all the fan activations located in East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In a release, Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President of Event Production Ashley Goodhue-White said, “The stage is located in the heart of the race’s largest fan zone, so there will be plenty of action for guests to take part in throughout the entirety of race weekend.”

