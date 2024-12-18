U2 concert movie extends run at Sphere

Footage for the U2 concert film was captured at the end of the “U2: UV Achtung Baby” residency.

Bono, left, and The Edge perform "Tryin' to Throw Your Arms Around the World" during U2's Sphere residency. (Ross Stewart)

Bono performs during the final night of U2's Sphere residency on March 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Rich Fury)

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Bram van den Berg of U2 perform during opening night of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere on September 29, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

A scene from “V U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas” at Sphere on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1 Threads/Instagram

The U2 concert movie has been extended almost into next May.

“V U2 An Immersive Concert Movie” has added April 20, 21, 23 and 29 to Sphere’s master schedule. That brings to 10 the number of U2 virtual concerts in April.

“V-U2” has been designed by The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg. This is the first concert film shot in Sphere’s Big Sky high-res camera system, its Holopolot Immersive Sound System, and the haptic seats that shake during the performance.

The footage was captured at the end of “U2: UV Achtung Baby” residency that played to 700,000 fans over 40 sold-out shows from September 2023 through this past March.

This week, Billboard reported Sphere has broken its all-time Boxscore record for gross revenue in a single year. The venue reported a $420.5 million total gross for venues with a capacity of 15,001 and higher.

That performance is from 1.3 million tickets sold, and easily the top gross for any venue in Billboard Boxscore’s 50-year history.

