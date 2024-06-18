‘Unlike any other city’: Oscar winner adds second Las Vegas show

The composer behind such films as “The Lion King,” “Gladiator” and “Dune” will close out his 2024 tour with a show at T-Mobile Arena.

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his visually and musically advanced production to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2024. (Angela Lubrano/Livepix)

Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer is shown in a scene from "One Night For One Drop," held at O Theater at the Bellagio on Friday, March 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik Photography)

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his visually and musically advanced production to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2024. (Frank Embacher)

Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer is bringing his visually and musically advanced production to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Oct. 12, 2024. (Frank Embacher)

The Oscar-winning composer is producing a sequel on the Strip.

Hans Zimmer is adding an Oct. 12 show at T-Mobile Arena. This follows the blockbuster sales of his previously announced Sept. 29 performance at Resorts World Theatre.

Zimmer is excited for his star turn in Vegas.

“Las Vegas is unlike any other city in the world,” the acclaimed musician told the RJ. “There is so much entertainment packed into the iconic Strip, it seems only fitting to come back for a double dose of Hans Zimmer Live. The last show of the tour will not disappoint.”

The show closes Zimmer’s 2024 tour. Music will be delivered by an 18-piece band, along with a full orchestra.

Zimmer’s most recent U.S. performance was at Coachella in 2017. His most recent tour of the U.K. consistently sold out.

Zimmer is best known for his scores for such feature films as “The Lion King,” “Gladiator,” the “Dark Knight” trilogy, “Dune” and “Dune: Part Two.” He won the Oscar for Best Original Score for “The Lion King” in 1995 and for “Dune” in 2022. The newly arranged material includes music from those films, along with “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Interstellar” and “The Last Samurai.”

The German-born composer has also garnered four Grammys and three Golden Globe honors.

“I come from rock and roll and I believe in putting on a show,” the 66-year-old composer said in an Associated Press interview this past March. “People stay with us because we give them an experience which they’ve never had before. … Life is hard. Life is tough these days. And people worked hard to go to pay for these tickets, so we better pull off a show that is absolutely worthy of them coming and seeing us.”

Tickets for Zimmer’s new date go on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at hanszimmerlive.com

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.