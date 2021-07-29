Usher, Ashanti, Lauryn Hill to headline Strip music festival

Featuring Usher, Lauryn Hill and Lucacris, “Lovers & Friends Festival” is the first public event booked at Las Vegas Festival Grounds since Phil Ruffin bought the parcel.

Usher performs at the grand opening of “Usher: The Las Vegas Residency” at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Ashanti is shown Ashanti at Brian Newman's "After Dark" show at NoMad Restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (Tony Tran)

Ludacris headlines at Light at Mandalay Bay on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Seva Kalashnikov)

Count on thousands of lovers, and at least as many friends, next spring on the Strip.

Las Vegas Festival Grounds is set to host a massive R&B and hip-hop festival May 22 with the “Lovers & Friends Festival.” The single-day event stars current Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Usher, Lauryn Hill, Ciara, Ludacris, Ashanti, TLC, Ne-Yo, Trey Songz and dozens of other top-line stars.

Set for the 37-acre parcel on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and the Las Vegas Strip, the festival is presented by Live Nation, rap icon Snoop Dog and Bobby Dee Presents. General admission tickets start at $175, VIP at $300, on sale 10 a.m. Monday at loversandfriendsfest.com.

The event is the first major festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds since Phil Ruffin purchased the parcel along with Circus Circus in October 2019. The Festival Grounds have hosted the highly entertaining but financially disappointing Rock in Rio Festival in May 2015, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival’s Day Stage in September 2019.

The site also has been held up among more than 20 possible locations for a possible Oakland Athletics stadium in Las Vegas.

