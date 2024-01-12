Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’

Usher performs on the opening night of his "My Way" residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday, July 15, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A gospel choir, peace signs, kids playing double-skip rope, and a marching band. And also Usher.

What’s it stand for? The Super Bowl halftime show.

The official trailer for the Feb. 11 game at Allegiant Stadium was released Friday morning. Usher is the featured performer. Expect collaborations. The entire spectacle is to run about 12 minutes.

The minute-long promotional clip and halftime show itself are titled, “One Performance. 30 Years In The Making.” The video stitches together images and footage from over 30 years. Along with the former Dolby Live superstar, Lebron James, J Balvin, Jung Kook are also featured as “Yeah!” plays across the clip. Las Vegas is not depicted, at least not obviously.

Usher releases his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on Feb. 9, just ahead of the Super Bowl. His team advises roller skates are optional.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.