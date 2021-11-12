Vegas auto shop gets boost from Mick Jagger’s visit

Carlos Sosa didn’t realize the rockstar had posed in front of his shop until he started getting texts from friends. He hopes the post will help boost business.

Bob Anderson performs "Frank: The Man, The Music" at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 (Ed Foster)

Carlos Sosa, owner and operator at the family-run CJ's Auto Repair shop, poses for a portrait near the spot that The Rolling StonesՠMick Jagger took a picture by on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Vocal impressionist Bob Anderson headlines South Point Showroom on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Bob Anderson)

Bob Anderson performs "Frank: The Man, The Music" at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. (John Freed)

Carlos Sosa was merely minding his own business, which is the family business, when he started receiving Facebook messages and texts from friends, family, even customers.

“Mick Jagger was in your parking lot!” was the theme.

Sosa’s family owns CJ’s Auto Repair on West Bonanza Road. Unless you have mechanical mainetnance needs (or happen to be bicycling around the area), you might not know of the place. But Jagger spotted it as he was in the neighborhood on his tour of Las Vegas sites the day before the Rolling Stones played Allegiant Stadium.

The 78-year-old superstar posed at the entrance of Neon Boneyard, which is adjacenet to CJ’s, on the corner of Rancho and Bonanza.

Jagger’s photo was in a carousel of shots posted on Instagram last Friday night. CJ’s was closed when he swung by. The business is clearly identified in the shot. Wednesday afternoon, Sosa re-enacted Jagger’s hands-on-hips pose.

Otherwise, what else can you say? Location matters, in business and in life.

“I honestly had no idea,” Sosa said. “But I started getting all this attention, messages. It’s been pretty crazy.”

The family opened the business just about two years ago.

“It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to us,” Sosa said. “Hopefully it will let people know we are here. We service all types of cars, and everyone is welcome.” That includes rock legends.

Go West!

“America’s Got Talent’s” reigning champ, magician Dustin Tavella, says his ride since winning the title has been “super whirlwind.” As opposed to your regular whirlwind, I guess.

Tavella moved his family out from his home in Virginia Beach so he could join the “America’s Got Talent: Live!” cast at Luxor. His wife and two adopted sons are also relocating to Las Vegas.

“My parents were helping with the boys, loading stuff into a trailer to be shipped out here,” Tavella said Nov. 4, during a preview of the show’s act at Luxor. “The shipping company was like, ‘Where are we taking this stuff?’ I said, ‘We don’t have an address yet, but just start driving west. Drive to Las Vegas. By the time you get there, we’ll have it figured out.’ We finally found a place and we’re unpacking.

“It’s been wild, but it’s been great. We are absolutely loving it.”

Play among the stars

Veteran Las Vegas entertainer Bob Anderson has realized his mission to present his Frank Sinatra tribute show at Carnegie Hall. He’s got it booked baby, with “One More For The Road” is set for Dec. 11 in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage.

The show is being presented by producers for potential Broadway theater operators. Anderson seemed to have a path to the Great White Way, as they call it, a couple of years ago before the effort was undercut by COVID.

Several Vegas players are joining Anderson’s backing band, including bass player Bob Sachs and keyboardist/MD Joey Singer. I know this, because they told me so at Bootlegger Bistro last Monday night.

The show is Anderson’s latest adaptation of the Sinatra autobiographical concert show he fronted at Palazzo Theater for about a year ending in November 2015. Anderson is a fantastic vocal interpreter who has mastered Tony Bennett, Tom Jones, Sammy Davis Jr. and Dean Martin, among many others.

I told Bob years ago that if he ever made it to Carnegie Hall with this show, I would be there. So, cats, we’ll see you in NYC.

Cool Hang Alert

The aforementioned “Singer & Sachs” from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in Bootlegger’s main dining room. Pianist Doug Taylor is 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Sundays, George Bugatti from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and harpist Mariano Gonzalez from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. And! of Barry Manilow’s band pilots his “Joey Melotti & Friends” late-night hang from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. No cover. The jar is for tips.

