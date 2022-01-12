Vegas favorite Whitney Cummings’ encore is next TV special

Stand-up comedy vet Whitney Cummings plays Encore Theater on Saturday night. (AEG Presents Las Vegas/Whitney Cummings)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is Westgate Superbook, not so far from Westgate Cabaret and the International Theater. A former Cabaret headliner might be shifting to the International this year, conditions permitting. But first, we open this all-comedy column with the latest star headliner at Encore Theater:

Stand-ups’ Super Bowl

Whitney Cummings is back at Encore’s strong comedy series, following Sebastian Maniscalco’s four shows last weekend. Cummings is working on material for her next concert special, which she plans to film in May.

Cummings says a Las Vegas stage is the barometer of whether material will work in such a special.

“I think Las Vegas is the greatest comedy destination in the world, it’s really our Super Bowl, because when you go to other cities, you see comedians working out new stuff, and they are going to be catering to that city,” said Cummings, performing at 8 p.m. Saturday at Encore Theater. “You say, ‘I know how to make New York laugh, I know how to make Cincinnati laugh, I know how to make St. Louis laugh, I know how to make Florida laugh, I know how to make Chicago laugh. Now we’re going to Vegas to make everybody laugh.’”

But Cummings is not filming her next concert special in Vegas.

“I think I’m going to be doing it in Newark, New Jersey,” the comic said. “Comedians love to shoot their specials in these giant, big venues. I’ve done that. This is my fifth special. I kind of want to do one that’s a little more intimate, in a city where most people don’t shoot their specials, at a venue that’s never been used before.”

Wallace on hold

We still refer to George Wallace as a Westgate headliner. Forget that his signage is nowhere to be found around the hotel. He says he’s just waiting out the health crisis to return safely. But I wouldn’t wager on him returning to Westgate Cabaret just yet. Think of the big room, International Theater, for a “George Wallace and Friends”-style format.

But as Wallace says, “I be thinkin’,” and he’s in no rush.

“COVID is my guide and yeah, we want to come back, but we don’t want to come back too soon,” Wallace said. “If we’d have come back already, it would have been too soon. This is a business I own, and when you own it, it’s a whole different story than just going in and being paid. All my businesses, I own, so I can’t go in losing money before I start.”

New five for Fator

Ventriloquial icon Terry Fator has shifted his schedule at Liberty Loft at New York-New York. Fator is performing 7:30 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, effective Thursday. He had previously performed Wednesdays through Sundays.

Fator says he’s returning to a weekday schedule because those nights were strong throughout his run at the Mirage. He’s also opened up Fridays and Saturdays as nights he and his wife, Angie, can catch more big headlining shows when they swing into Vegas. It’s good for the soul, and also for character development in the puppetry game.

Opening it up

Wiseguys Comedy Club in the Arts District hosts two open-mic nights. One is Tuesdays, “Bucket List,” where guests’ names are tossed into a bucket. Names picked are given a three-minute set. If you want your name in the bucket, arrive between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The action starts at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesdays are a traditional open-mic format, email wiseguysvegasopenmic@gmail.com to sign up and line up (no sign-ups offered at the club). Doors open for seating at 6 p.m. The club is open to ages 21 and over.

Sniggles giggles

Remember Sniglets? We do. These were words invented, not in the dictionary, describing particular objects, events, occurrences or acts. Example being , “Jokesult: When someone insults you, you call them on it, and they say, ‘It was just a joke.’” Or, “Snackmosphere: The pocket of air found inside snack and/or potato chip bags.”

The ingenious inventor of the Sniglet, Rich Hall, headlines at Laugh Factory at the Trop at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. through Sunday. For clarity, he doesn’t use Sniglets in today’s show, but still has a huge following and a great act. The host is veteran stand-up Harris Peet, who is otherwise semi-retired aside from his dates with Hall. The special guest is Felicia Michaels, who was honored as Funniest Female Comic by the American Comedy Awards and made her national-TV debut on “Star Search,” winning the show’s Grand Champion award.

Great Moments in Social Media

On the topic of Laugh Factory, Jon Lovitz is back in headline mode at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 through Feb. 2. Lovitz had for years skewered Bob Saget in a musical medley to close his show. The routine was so barbed that the uninitiated felt the two had a long-running feud. Not so. They were very close.

God bless my dear friend & colleague, @bobsaget .

Funny, nice, great father & friend. For years, he had a comedy show to raise funds for scleroderma, a horrible disease his sister passed away from, far too young. Everyone helped. We all loved Bob. pic.twitter.com/5Q8RdLHMz4 — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) January 10, 2022

Lovitz posted on Twitter, “God bless my dear friend & colleague, @bobsaget. Funny, nice, great father & friend. For years, he had a comedy show to raise funds for scleroderma, a horrible disease his sister passed away from, far too young. Everyone helped. We all loved Bob.” The attached photo shows Saget, Lovitz, Robin Williams, Rodney Dangerfield and Tim Allen at one of Saget’s events.

Cool Hang Alert

Doug Taylor Trio with Laura Shaffer is playing the open lounge at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club from 6-7:50 p.m., and again at 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday (one-drink minimum for the music, and ya gotta be 21 or over). Garrett is hosting, with headliner Gabriel Rutledge and featured comic Jason Cheny, through Friday,

