Vegas legend David Copperfield mentioned in Epstein report

The world-famous magician and longtime Las Vegas headliner is mentioned in a description of a single visit in testimony given by Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg.

llusionist David Copperfield appears in court in Las Vegas on April 24, 2018. The Nevada Supreme Court has upheld a jury’s findings that illusionist David Copperfield and the MGM Grand weren't financially responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a Las Vegas Strip show in 2013. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Magician David Copperfield posing for a photo at his International Museum and Library of the Conjuring Arts. The facility was once home to the Nevada Nuts and Bolts factory, which, at one point, housed the nuts and bolts used for the restoration of the Statue of Liberty. Copperfield purchased the parcel in 1991, eight years after making the statue vanish on national TV. (Homer Anthony Liwag)

David Copperfield’s name has surfaced in the unsealed report of associates of the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The world-famous magician and longtime Las Vegas headliner is mentioned in a description of a single visit in testimony given by Epstein accuser Johanna Sjoberg.

Copperfield reportedly performed magic tricks for guests at an event and no wrongdoing or illegal behavior is alleged by him or others mentioned in the newly unredacted court documents.

In a May 2016 deposition, Sjoberg said she attended dinner at one of Epstein’s estates. During that event, Sjoberg said Copperfield asked her “if I was aware that girls were getting paid to find other girls.”

Sjoberg said Copperfield was not more specific in his questioning. The location and time of the event also were not specified.

Copperfield’s representatives and MGM Resorts International officials have not responded to requests for comment. Copperfield’s show continues its schedule at his eponymous theater at MGM Grand.

More than 170 individuals are named in the much-anticipated Epstein report. The batch of unsealed documents stems from a lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre against British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

Last year, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison on sex trafficking and other charges. She was found to have helped Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

Some of the major figures in the report were regular guests of Epstein’s. Others show scant connection. Copperfield is mentioned in that single visit, recalled by Sjoberg.

Epstein was known to have high-profile friends and associates spanning the globe. Among them were former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump; former Vice President Al Gore; Britain’s Prince Andrew, singer Michael Jackson, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking; lawyer Alan Dershowitz, filmmaker George Lucas; actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett and model Naomi Campbell.

Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.