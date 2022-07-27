Vegas mainstay Matt Goss returning to UK

The former Caesars Palace and Mirage mainstay is moving back to the U.K.

Matt Goss, left, chats with Boy George at Wynn Las Vegas following Culture Club's show at Encore Theater on Saturday, June 5, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal).

Matt Goss has been a Vegas headliner in three hotels since 2009. (Christopher DeVargas)

Matt Goss performs at his 10th-anniversary show in Las Vegas at 1 Oak Nightclub at the Mirage on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Ira Kuzma)

Matt Goss is shown at CoverEdge Studios in Las Vegas as he is interviewed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid via remote link-up on "Good Morning Britain" on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Remember, less than two months ago, when Matt Goss was mapping a strategy to return to the Strip?

Well, ditch that plan. The tides are shifting radically for the S.S. Gossy. The former Caesars Palace and Mirage mainstay is moving back to the U.K. Goss’ Las Vegas manager Michael Licata has confirmed there is a tantalizing opportunity for Goss in his native England.

The @TeamMattGoss Instagram feed says Goss is due to return to London on Tuesday. That platform has issued a call to arms for the Gosster’s return at Heathrow Airport (1:35 p.m. London time, if you’re in the neighborhood). “Let’s welcome home our guy!!!” the post reads.

Goss himself has not yet been available to comment. Probably busy packing. But he has posted broad hints on social media, one of his French bulldog, Reggie, plopped on a Union Jack pillow with the post, “I think it’s official we both miss home.” Goss has also talked of a recent partnership with Proto Hologram. That burgeoning company has developed technology allowing to effectively re-create deceased legendary entertainers.

Famous as co-founder of Bros with his twin brother, Luke, Goss has not lived full-time in London for 25 years. But the core of his fan base remains in the U.K.. Buoyed by his latest release, “The Beautiful Unknown,” Goss headlined the London Palladium in May.

Whether this latest move is a respite from Vegas or a clean and permanent break remains to fate. Gossy had been reviewing spaces with Caesars Entertainment execs last month, especially interested in Harrah’s Showroom. The Goss-A-Rator conceivably could have alternated with primary headliner Donny Osmond in that venue.

The schedule loosened up when (kind of ironically) the Whitney Houston hologram show closed in June.

Goss most recently hung with Boy George during George’s appearance at Encore Theater on June 4. Both headliners talked of cross-promoting each other’s shows. Kind of a new-era, British Invasion approach.

Goss, of course, has performed a killer Vegas lounge/club show for more than a decade. His first production premiered at The Lounge at the Palms in October 2009. He soon moved to Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace, where he spent 6½ years throwing it down in the renamed Gossy Room. He closed that series in September 2016.

Goss’s next run, at 1 Oak Nightclub at The Mirage, opened in December 2018, closing February 2020 during COVID.

Goss hasn’t played the place he’s dubbed “Lovely Las Vegas” since. But we rule out nothing. The beautiful unknown is exactly that.

