Venetian’s Voltaire adds tickets to superstars’ shows

Venue adjustments have created up to 200 new tickets on sale in the 1,000-capacity party and performance space.

Kylie Minogue is shown at the start of her Voltaire residency at The Venetian on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1

A shot of Voltaire Belle De Nuit pre-show at The Venetian at the club's opening night on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1

Ticket-selling is again in locomotion at Voltaire at The Venetian.

The chic nightspot has added GA and table access for Kylie Minogue and Christina Aguilera through the end of this year and into the spring. Venue adjustments have created up to 200 new tickets on sale in the 1,000-capacity party and performance space.

Minogue is back Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16, continuing from January-May next year.

Aguilera opens New Year’s Eve weekend, returning Jan. 5-6, with select dates February and March. In all, seating has been opened for 26 shows, total.

A night at Voltaire includes the cabaret-inspired Belle de Nuit pre-show and after-party — a three-course entertainment experience if you will. Go to voltairelv.com for all intel.

