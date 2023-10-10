88°F
Kats

Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency

Sources: Christina Aguilera to kick off Voltaire residency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 10, 2023 - 10:37 am
 
Updated October 10, 2023 - 10:51 am
Christina Aguilera arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday, April 15, 2023 ...
Christina Aguilera arrives at the ninth Breakthrough Prize ceremony on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Christina Aguilera attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in V ...
Christina Aguilera attends Dior Men's Spring 2023 collection show, Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Venice, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Christina Aguilera, left, and Matthew Rutler arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, M ...
Christina Aguilera, left, and Matthew Rutler arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

It’s officially Viva Voltaire time for Xtina.

Christina Aguilera is the chic nightspot’s next announced headliner, in residency and on New Year’s Eve, which was made official Tuesday morning. As reported in this column a month ago, Aguilera is playing Dec. 30-31. Her additional dates are to be announced Friday. That’s also when tickets, tables and packages are on sale at voltairelv.com.

We expect the 42-year-old “Drrty” singer to perform up to 20 dates through April at the 1,000-capacity, “interactive” entertainment venue.

Aguilera joins Kylie Minogue, opening Nov. 3-4, as a superstar headliner at Voltaire. Minogue has signed on for 20 shows, continuing Nov. 10-11, Dec. 8-9, and Dec. 15-16. The show then pauses for a production conversion as Aguilera moves in.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s self-titled debut album. Aguilera headlined then-Zappos Theater (today’s Bakkt Theater) in the summer of 2019. Her “XPerience” was a celebration of female empowerment.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … A truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Voltaire promotes its experience as “pregame, main event, and late-night after-party into a singular, unparalleled experience. It ushers in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas that is not only elevated and transformative but, above all, incredibly enjoyable.” All that from The Venetian’s description of a place yet to be unveiled. Voltaire is in the former Opaline Theater space, once home to Blue Man Group and “Rock of Ages.”

“Our goal at Voltaire is to have the most elegant and intimate nightlife and superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas,” Voltaire founder Michael Gruber said in a statement. “We are beyond proud to bring the incredibly talented Christina Aguilera to our stage to highlight that Voltaire experience we are determined to deliver.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

