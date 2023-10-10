Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency

Superstar Christina Aguilera is set to open a new show at The Venetian’s chic club on New Year’s Eve and also performing as resident headliner.

It’s officially Viva Voltaire time for Xtina.

Christina Aguilera is the chic nightspot’s next announced headliner, in residency and on New Year’s Eve, which was made official Tuesday morning. As reported in this column a month ago, Aguilera is playing Dec. 30-31. Her additional dates are to be announced Friday. That’s also when tickets, tables and packages are on sale at voltairelv.com.

We expect the 42-year-old “Drrty” singer to perform up to 20 dates through April at the 1,000-capacity, “interactive” entertainment venue.

Aguilera joins Kylie Minogue, opening Nov. 3-4, as a superstar headliner at Voltaire. Minogue has signed on for 20 shows, continuing Nov. 10-11, Dec. 8-9, and Dec. 15-16. The show then pauses for a production conversion as Aguilera moves in.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s self-titled debut album. Aguilera headlined then-Zappos Theater (today’s Bakkt Theater) in the summer of 2019. Her “XPerience” was a celebration of female empowerment.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said in a statement. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … A truly modern twist on the performance experience.”

Voltaire promotes its experience as “pregame, main event, and late-night after-party into a singular, unparalleled experience. It ushers in a new era of entertainment in Las Vegas that is not only elevated and transformative but, above all, incredibly enjoyable.” All that from The Venetian’s description of a place yet to be unveiled. Voltaire is in the former Opaline Theater space, once home to Blue Man Group and “Rock of Ages.”

“Our goal at Voltaire is to have the most elegant and intimate nightlife and superstar artist experiences in Las Vegas,” Voltaire founder Michael Gruber said in a statement. “We are beyond proud to bring the incredibly talented Christina Aguilera to our stage to highlight that Voltaire experience we are determined to deliver.”

