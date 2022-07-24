Very Vegas wedding: Golden Knights fave Karlsson, ‘Bachelor’ alum Emily Ferguson

William Karlsson and “The Bachelor” alum Emily Karlsson (formerly Ferguson) were married Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Rose Rooftop.

One of the Vegas Golden Knights’ original misfits has found the right fit.

William Karlsson and “The Bachelor” alum Emily Karlsson (formerly Ferguson) were married Saturday at Resorts World Las Vegas’ Rose Rooftop.

The couple posted the news on their respective social media pages.

Karlsson, a fan favorite for his skating skills and personal panache, has been with the team since its inaugural season of 2017-2018. The Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final that season, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games. Karlsson was an instant hit for his signature blond mane and dynamic goal-scoring.

The couple, both age 29, was engaged on Dec. 11, announcing on social media two days later.

Emily’s sister, Hayley, and pro hockey player Oula Palve (of the Swedish Hockey League team Brynäs IF) were also married at the hotel on June 11. The sisters appeared on the ABC series “The Bachelor” in 2016, with Ben Higgins as the bachelor. The sisters later appeared on seasons 3 and 4 of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Emily began dating William in 2017. Haley was back for season 6 of “BiP,” in 2019. She served as matron of honor on Saturday.

According to published reports, William spent a day at Awana Spa & Wellness and dinner at Carversteak. The rehearsal dinner was held Friday at Fuhu Asian restaurant, with a welcome reception at RedTail, where they reportedly enjoyed aggressive karaoke.

Emily spent the night at the Palace, Resorts World’s 6,500-square-foot suite at Crockfords. The groom and groomsmen hung at Eight Cigar Bar.

A slick, black-and-white video posted on social media shows the couple arriving in a Rolls Royce and imbibing in Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte (the official champagne of Cirque du Soleil). The post quotes the author and poet Kiana Azizian, “This life is short darling. So come. Run away with me.”

