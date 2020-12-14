Virgin Hotels go for the chic in uniform designs

Going for a “modern spin” for its front-of-house team, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has unveiled its staff’s uniform designs.

Renderings for hostess and servers at the Commons Club Bar at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

Renderings for bartenders and the kitchen staff at Commons Club Bar at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. (Virgin Hotels Las Vegas)

The hotel is partnering with Bell Uniform Design of Las Vegas. The company has previously developed uniform concepts for Wynn Las Vegas, The Mirage, Westgate Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand, The Plaza and Planet Hollywood.

The staff at Virgin will have the chance to pick the design and fit for their own body type. From the release announcing the line: “Uniforms for the property will feature clean lines and chic silhouettes for men and women. Drawing on the lifestyle resort’s desert modern feel and theme, the uniforms will highlight a neutral color palette, with vibrant earth tone shades of khaki, chocolate, rust, burgundy, and olive. Fabric designs include multiple custom prints which are exclusive to Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.”

Bell Uniform Design owner Barbara Bell said the assignment “has been a dream,” adding, “My team and I have been working with Virgin Hotels for over two years to truly understand the voice and culture of the brand to best create uniforms for the property’s diverse team, ensuring they are as comfortable as they are proud to work for such a renowned brand.”

From Richard “Boz” Bosworth, president and CEO of hotel owner JC Hospitality, “When you look good, you feel good. Confidence with what you are wearing is very important. So, we made it a priority to design uniforms that did just that for our team members. We are proud to partner with Bell Uniform Design to outfit the team in comfortable and stylish designs that are an extension of the property’s overall story.”

Virgin Hotels, being fully overhauled from its days as Hard Rock Hotel, has moved back its opening date from Jan. 15. No reopening date has been announced. COVID market concerns have forced the move. Construction for the resort is on time.

