Wayne Newton honored by Palm Springs ‘Walk of Stars’

Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon also presented Newton with a proclamation naming the day in Newton’s honor.

Wink Martindale, Lucie Arnaz, Wayne Newton, Lauren Newton and Kathleen Newton are shown with Wayne Newton's star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Kevin Sasaki)

Palm Springs, Calif. Mayor Robert Moon honors Wayne Newton with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. (Kevin Sasaki)

Wayne Newton has never been a street performer, but he’s a big name on the sidewalks of Palm Springs, Calif.

Mr. Las Vegas has been honored with his own star on the Palm Springs “Walk of Stars”. The ceremony, held Friday afternoon, drew hundreds to the famous resort city favored by Hollywood stars.

“I am honored to receive the star, and having the major proclaim it Wayne Newton Day,” Newton said in a statement. “I have many wonderful memories in Palm Springs with the Sinatras, Hopes and Garveys.” Frank Sinatra, Bob Hope and Steve Garvey are the celeb families referenced.

Veteran stage and TV entertainer Lucie Arnaz, quiz-show and DJ legend Wink Martindale and ex-L.A. Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda were also on hand.

Newton is the 426nd subject to be honored by the Walk of Stars committee. The sidewalk attraction was operated for 16 years until this June by Bob Alexander, who also heads up the Las Vegas Walk of Stars. Sonny Bono, then the mayor of Palm Springs, founded the walk in 1992. Sinatra, Hope, Ginger Rogers, Liberace, Elizabeth Taylor, Harpo Marx and Elvis among the earliest honorees. Presidents Eisenhower, Reagan and Ford are among the non-entertainer star recipients.

In Las Vegas, Newton continues his autobiographical show “Up Close & Personal” at Windows Showroom at Bally’s. He’s scheduled to close the show at the end of the year as the showroom moves to an all-magicians’ format, but he is expected to be in a new venue in 2019.

Newton’s star on the Las Vegas Walk was one of the 49 to have been pulled up when protective pedestrian bollards were installed on the Strip late last year, but Alexander says Newton’s plaque will be replaced in 2019.

