Wayne Newton’s former Casa De Shenandoah listed for $30M

Wayne Newton is shown at the gated entrance of Casa de Shenandoah, which has been sold, along with nearby commercial property. (Wayne Newton's Casa de Shenandoah)

In this Oct. 7, 2011, file photo, a gate to Casa de Shenandoah, the Las Vegas estate of Wayne Newton, is seen in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Wayne Newton’s former Las Vegas estate, Casa De Shenandoah, is for sale for nearly $30 million, according to a real estate posting.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 57,000 square-foot estate on the corner of Sunset and Pecos roads was posted on Zillow on Friday under real estate agency Luxe Estates & Lifestyles LLC. The house is being featured as the “most famous estate in Las Vegas” with 39 acres, including eight homes, a car museum, 53 horse stalls and an equestrian center, and a heliport, according to the Zillow listing.

The estate had accrued more than 6,000 views by Tuesday night.

The home and surrounding commercial property were sold last year to two different companies, for a combined $10.53 million. The owner is listed in the Clark County assessor’s database as Smoketree LLC, who reported using the property for “professional and business services.”

Wayne’e wife, Kathleen Newton, said in a phone chat Tuesday night she was aware of the listing but the family has put the property they call “The Ranch” in the past. Newton began work on the property in 1966, building it as a home for his parents and his late brother, Jerry.

“Wayne built Shenandoah, but now we have a new Casa De Shenandoah and we are enjoying it,” Kathleen Newton said from the family’s retreat in Montana, where they have spent much of their time while Newton’s show at Caesars Palace is dark. “Our home is where our family is, and it will always be that.”

The Newtons moved out of Shenandoah in June 2013. The family’s current home is nearby, the estate once owned by “Crazy Girls” producer Norbert Aleman.

The Newtons have prevailed in court against the current owners to retrieve items displayed when the property was Wayne Newton’s Casa De Shenandoah public tours.The family has retrieved the memorabilia displayed, including Kathleen Newton’s wedding dress, Newton’s bronzed baby shoes, several stage costumes dating to the Newton Brothers’ earliest performances, a violin from Jack Benny, a bowtie from Bobby Darin, the framed Elvis Presley handwritten note on Las Vegas Hilton stationary, which inspired the hit song, “The Letter.”

The attraction opened in September 2015 and closed in April 2018.

The formal name, Casa de Shenandoah, also belongs to the Newtons. There is no mention of that name, or that of Newton himself, on the listing. The property has been the center of several TV shows and feature films, including the 1970s series “Vega$” and “The Rockford Files” and the 1997 movie “Vegas Vacation.”

