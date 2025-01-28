‘We’re thrilled’: Las Vegas Strip resort in MrBeast partnership

MrBeast and Ninja faced off in a League of Legends match on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the HyperX Arena Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Billed as an “ultimate” opportunity, the “MrBeast Experience at Resorts World” descends on the Strip from April 13-15.

The resort is partnering with the YouTube personality with more than 347 million subscribers.

In this package, Resorts World is offering a three-night stay with an exclusive MrBeast “mystery bag” full of branded merchandise. A $10,000 gift voucher is in the mix.

The property will also host a series of on-site activations at its restaurants. Those are on sale Thursday.

The resort is happy to be in business with the YouTuber whose real name is Jimmy Dolandson. The 26-year-old phenomenon is famous for hosting videos featuring bold challenges, touching moments and real-life drama. Forbes has ranked Donaldson as one of the highest-earning content creators internationally, with an annual income of $54 million, owed largely to ad buys on his videos.

“We’re thrilled to partner with MrBeast to bring a new immersive experience to the property,” says Ronn Nicolli, chief marketing officer of Resorts World Las Vegas. “It’s special and unexpected and delivers on our commitment to create unforgettable experiences. We look forward to welcoming his fans to create lasting memories at our property.”

MrBeast’s most recent effort filming “Beast Games” in Las Vegas did not go smoothly. His production company and Amazon were hit with a class-action lawsuit in September after filming a “Best Games” episode at Allegiant Stadium in July.

Some 1,000 contestants competed for a $5 million prize, said to be the largest competition in game show history. But the event was dogged by allegations of injury, disorganization, absence of food and medical care, and claims of sexual harassment.

Five participants, all female, brought on the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. The case is still pending. In November, Donaldson posted a response on social media, saying, “We have tons of behind the scenes dropping when the show does to show how blown out of proportion these claims were. Just can’t release it now because it would spoil the games.”

Amazon remains a streaming partner of MrBeast. The Allegiant Stadium episode is posted on Prime Video, the platform for the first seven episodes of Season 1 of “Beast Games.”

Dolandson has also sought “ultra rich people” on his X feed, looking for backing for a video “where we feed people in need globally,” and requesting a million dollars “to help us feed more people that’d mean the world to me. Pretty plz.”

Meanwhile, MrBeast reps are plowing ahead with the venture at Resorts World. MrBeast President and CEO Jeffrey Housenbold, the venture capitalist who took his post a month before the Allegiant Stadium events, says the partnership is “a perfect way to kick off 2025 … Combining fun, surprises, and generosity. We’re thrilled to see the incredible experiences we’ll create together and make this year truly extraordinary for everyone.”

Dear ultra rich people on X, I’ve been working on a video where we feed people in need globally and if any of you wouldn’t mind donating a million dollars to help us feed more people that’d mean the world to me! Pretty plz 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 20, 2025

