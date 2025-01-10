What Jimmy Carter’s favorite pianist played as a find sendoff

The John Lennon classic was Jimmy Carter’s favorite song. David Osborne learned it some 35 years ago specifically to play it for the president.

Elvis’ stepbrother was a Beatles fan — then he saw The King

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter is carried from the U.S. Capitol on the way to a state funeral at the National Cathedral, in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs after a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

A member of the Georgia State Patrol salutes as the hearse carrying former President Jimmy Carter approaches the Carter residence, where he will be buried, in Plains, Ga., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)

The casket of former President Jimmy Carter is pictured during a state funeral at the National Cathedral, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, in Washington. (Haiyun Jiang/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

David Osborne and Jimmy Carter became close after Osborne met Carter at a book signing in Orlando, Florida, in 1988. (David Osborne)

Jimmy Carter’s favorite pianist has played his final notes for the 39th president.

David Osborne performed John Lennon’s “Imagine” for the last time for President Carter at Carter’s private memorial service at Marantha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga.

The John Lennon classic was Carter’s favorite song. Osborne learned it some 35 years ago specifically to play it for the president.

Osborne performs regularly at Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar. The piano virtuoso has known the Carter family since meeting Jimmy in 1988. He has performed at official Carter family functions ever since, and also some 75 events for all presidents dating to Donald Trump.

This “residency” run is why Osborne is known at “Pianists to the Presidents.”

Prior to the event in Plains, Osborne appeared at the public service at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C. He played “My Tribute (God Be the Glory),” “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” “Fly Away,” and “The Wind Beneath My Wings.”

All five living presidents and former presidents were on hand. Osborne said Barack Obama had remembered Osborne playing a family holiday event at the Blair House – the president’s guest house — in Washington during his administration. “He thanked me for paying special attention to Sasha and Malia,” Osborne said, referring to the Obamas’ daughters. “They were little, and I was playing Christmas music for them.”

Osborne took Air Force One from Washington to Lawson Army Airfield in Columbus, for the motorcade to Plains, Carter’s hometown, and final resting place.

“The highways and streets were lined with thousands of people, saying goodbye,” Osborne said. “All the way from Lawson Army Airfield, it was miles and miles, a solid wall of people watching him come home. It brought tears to my eyes.”

Osborne said he was moved by an especially poignant comment from former U.N. Ambassador, Mayor of Atlanta and Carter advisor Andrew Young. Carter’s longtime friend said, “Jimmy is gone, but not gone too far.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.