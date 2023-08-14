When We Were Young Festival adds a host of side shows

Tickets for the special side shows go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday.

The Devil Wears Prada is shown in an undated promotional photo. The punk-rock band plays a special side show at the When We Were Young Festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in October. (Review-Journal file)

The schedule of side shows for the punk-rock populated When We Were Young Festival Oct. 19-22 is out. Add to these show to the list of festival headliners across the Strip:

Thursday, Oct. 19

Fit For A King with The Devil Wears Prada, Counterparts & Landmvrks at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

Friday, Oct. 20

Something Corporate at House of Blues; All Time Low with Gym Class Heroes at Pearl at the Palms; Sum 41 and Bowling for Soup at Brooklyn Bowl at Linq Promenade.

Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22

EMO Night Brooklyn at Brooklyn Bowl.

Tickets for the special side shows go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday at shops.ticketmasterpartners.com/wwwy.

The When We Were Young Festival, which has sold out, returns to Las Vegas Festival Grounds Oct. 21-22, with the same lineup both dates. Blink 182 and Green Day are among the headliners booked to perform.

