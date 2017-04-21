Wilkinson offering some ‘Sex Tips’ at Paris Las Vegas

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett hosts at Wet Republic at MGM Grand on Aug. 27, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

Last Friday, both Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and Gretchen Rossi checked out Chippendales dancers during a big bachelorette party promotion at Tao Beach.

Rock of Ages opened at The Venetian and drew a red carpet of Jai Rodriguez from the TV show Malibu Country, among others.

Some quick hits, sharp wits and snug fits from the scene:

We take ‘Tips’

The oft-rumored stage show “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” — or as I call it, “Dating Do’s & Don’ts” — is headed for the Anthony Cools theater at Paris Las Vegas.

The show stars Kendra Wilkinson and Jai Rodriguez, and debuts its 12-week run on May 27.Wilkinson is famous for her run with Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt on the Playboy Mansion reality show “The Girls Next Door” and her own “Kendra on Top” series. Rodriguez is known for his run on “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” “Malibu County” and “Rent” on Broadway.

This is a fictional adaptation of a real-life, sex-advice workshop. Wilkinson plays Robyn, who according to a release announcing the show is “a bookish and demure host of a university authors forum.” She is extracted from her comfort zone author Dan Anderson, played by Rodriguez, who directs her to investigate her more ribald instincts with the help of stage assistant Stefan (a role yet to be cast).

The play is written by Matt Murphy, who co-produces the production with Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment. The source material is the novel written by the real Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman. The show has received positive reviews in New York.

In a statement, Wilkinson says: “I saw the show in New York City and was excited to be asked to join the production and debut it in Vegas. People spend so much time covering up or hiding their sexuality. My character progresses from being a shy, passive professor to a sexually empowered woman ready to seize the world and the men in it.”

Wilkinson’s role will be prominently featured in the forthcoming season of “Kendra on Top,” similar to how Madison was portrayed as the star of “Peepshow” at Planet Hollywood on her own E! series, “Holly’s World.”

The show represents Steck’s seventh production on the Strip, among them Human Nature at Venetian, Boyz II Men at Mirage, “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” at Quad Showroom, and “Thunder From Down Under” at Excalibur.

“My wife (Bri) and I saw the show for the first time in New York City and immediately thought: Las Vegas needs this,” said Steck. “It’s fun, lighthearted, includes crowd interaction, and most importantly, it’s a bit naughty.”

The show runs 7 p.m. daily (dark Wednesday) with additional 11 p.m. performances Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets are on sale and start at $39 (fees not included). The show is restricted to ages 16 and older, as it is a real, adults-only party. Dress accordingly.

Return of ‘Presents’

“Louie Anderson Presents” is back at The Space’s black-box theater at 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Anderson will not host this week, but promises “a well-known Strip headliner” to lead the show. Four comics are in the lineup, too, and the cost is $20-$50 (fees not included).

More Mob scene

Entertainers, and also drinkers, in Las Vegas are eager for the plans for a distillery and speakeasy at The Mob Museum. This concept is folded into the museum’s improvement project, and is to take over the building’s basement. A genuine, downtown underground watering hole and cabaret-style venue has piqued the interest of a few able performers in town. It could be a real hang. We’ll just have to wait for its development, which is likely by spring of next year.

Intrigue celebrates

Well, that year flew by, eh? Intrigue nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas is celebrating its first birthday Thursday night. David Guetta is performing at 10:30 p.m., and models Emily Ratajkowski, Jasmine Tookes, and Nadine Leopold are to also be in the club. Intrigue took over the former Tryst space last spring, with Mark Shunock heading up the entertainment program just after he left “Rock of Ages” at the Rio. Abruptly, Steve Wynn ordered a new direction in the space shortly after opening night. We’ll check it all out next week.

