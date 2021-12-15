Wynn goes Wild West for ‘1883’ premiere event

LaMonica Garrett says of his co-star role in “1883,” “I get emotional when I think about it.”

Encore Theater was a movie theater and Wynn Las Vegas went Hollywood on Saturday night for the world premiere of “1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone.” The series debuts Sunday on Paramount+.

LaMonica Garrett was among the all-star cast members attending Saturday’s prequel. Watch for him. He’s a budding star, taking the role of Thomas in the show. Garrett is build like a linebacker, for a reason. He played the position at Central State University in Ohio, then joined the professional Slamball league. This is the brand of basketball played on trampolines.

Now Garrett is an actor, playing a lead character in a classic western. On the red carpet, donned impressively in black Western gear, Garrett told the house film crew how it feels to portray a Black actor in an old-west series.

“When you’re little, you don’t really see a lot of people who look like you, you just love cowboys and horses,” said Garrett, referring to Western-themed TV shows and movies. “Then you get older, and you have the opportunity to bring life to a character that you didn’t see growing up. So kids like me, that are coming up now, can see that, and have a sense of pride, and say, ‘We were cowboys, too.

“That means something. I get emotional when I think about it.”

Side note: Garrett is originally from San Francisco. He was named for former Oakland Raiders great, QB Daryle Lamonica.

Those who attended Saturday’s “1883” event included creator Taylor Sheridan, Tim McGraw with Faith Hill, Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton. Executives in attendance included ViacomCBS President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish, incoming Wynn Resorts CEO Craig Billings and 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser.

A five-piece band played the “1883” score, created by composer Brian Tyler.

The whole shindig closed with a party at SW Steakhouse. A specially designed “1883” light show played at Lake of Dreams. Wynn and 101 Studios are describing this as an “inaugural” event, so we expect more frivolity down the road. Or, trail, in this case.

Magic meets EDM

Can we talk more about my flight from Newark to Las Vegas on Sunday? I’d written about Penn & Teller on that trip. The iconic magicians had just headlined Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem, Pa.

We also shared the air with the Vegas musicians in Bob Anderson’s “One More For the Road” show at Carnegie Hall. Joey Singer, Danny Falcone, Bob Chmel and Bob Sachs played the show. This flight would have been a great production show.

After we landed, I hustled to the Red Line tram leading to Terminal 3 baggage claim, where I found myself next to Teller once more. As the tram lurched forward, the magician said to the guy he was talking to, “Watch what you say, we have a journalist here.”

I responded, “I’m also a fine dancer …” then noticed Teller was standing with EDM legend Steve Aoki.

“Whoa,” I articulated.

These two entertainment legends had never met until walking off the plane, though they sat next to each other in the Business Select section for the entire flight. They just had no idea they were side-by-side (Teller wore his Beats headphones most of the flight).

For posterity, Aoki handed me his phone and asked to take a couple of pics. He posted the shot Monday. Classic. The geniuses always find each other.

Nick the quick

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, and also Las Vegas, hosts the virtual dinner and sing-along “Home 4 The Holidays” at 5 p.m. Pacific Thursday. Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass of NSYNC guest-star, with star chef Nyesha Arrington and star emcee Billy Harris hosting. The special benefits Cure 4 The Kids Foundation of Las Vegas. VIP registration is still open at $25, go to cure4thekids.org to sign up, sing up and dine up.

What Works In Vegas

“Zombie Burlesque” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood. The show celebrated its eighth anniversary on Monday night. The star/emcee Enoch Augustus Scott and dancer/vocalist Sophia Monica have performed in the cast consistently since its opening in December 2013.

The ‘Tiger’ tank

In that V Theater complex, the “Tiger King”-themed parody being developed by Scott and producer David Saxe is moving to a January opening. The show is rehearsing, but not ready for previews because a central performer is currently working at Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark through Jan. 2.

Not to blow anyone’s cover, but she’s the one who tells the joke with the “Santa-Tizer” punchline.

Scott and Saxe are both energized by “Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story,” the latest in what looks like a limitless “Tiger King” franchise. The three-part series premiered on Netflix on Friday. None other than former Vegas magician and producer Steve Diamond is featured in the series, which delves into Antle’s Myrtle Beach, S.C. safari.

Diamond, who helped produce the “Alienstock” event at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in September 2019, and Antle were business partners 35 years ago. The two toured together, with Diamond performing the magic and Antle handling the exotic cats. So Diamond speaks from experience when he says, “If you thought Joe Exotic was crazy, that Carole Baskin is absolutely nuts, wait until you hear the Doc Antle story. It’s going to make those guys look like pre-schoolers.”

Cool Hang Alert

As its proprietor promised, the open lounge at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand is brimming — brimming, I tell you! — with live music. Friday it’s the George Bugatti Trio. Saturday it’s Vanessa LeGrand with the Doug Taylor Trio. Sunday it’s piano icon Wes Winters. They play as a complement to comics April Macie, Mike Malone and Steven Roberts, performing through Sunday in the main room. Check bradgarrettcomedy.com for the lowdown.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. His "PodKats!" podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts.