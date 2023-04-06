42°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Wynn’s ‘Awakening’ taking a break for ‘extended rehearsal period’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 1:59 am
 
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)
A scene from "Awakening," a lavish show at Wynn Las Vegas. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Wynn Las Vegas’s stage spectacular is going dark.

“Awakening” is halting production for an indefinite period starting after its April 15 performances. Ticketmaster lists the next performance 7 p.m. June 6, though show reps have not specified that as the official return date.

The fantasy production has proven impressive for its talent, production expertise and technical merit, but hamstrung by substandard audience counts. Critics have complained of a disconnection between the dazzling technical wizardry and the show’s layered storyline. The show is narrated by legendary actor Anthony Hopkins.

Ticketmaster seat maps for “Awakening” frequently show sales at half full, or even less. During the show’s opening month, a top executive from a competing production company estimated a crowd of 300 in the theater.

The company announced in a statement Wednesday night the show would return to rehearsals, an indication there is an extensive overhaul planned. The company’s statement, which uses April 17 as the beginning of the dark period:

“Wynn Las Vegas will temporarily pause performances of Awakening to allow for an extended rehearsal period. Consistent with the resort’s commitment to excellence and quality, Wynn Las Vegas is committed to bringing a superior vision of ‘Awakening’ to audiences. The show will resume performances at the conclusion of the extended rehearsal period.”

The Vital Vegas blog was first to post Wynn’s statement.

The future of the $120 million production is uncertain, given its inability to fill the room and taking its second dark period this year. Segments of “Awakening” were retooled over two weeks beginning Jan. 31 (though producers said one dark week had already been planned), fewer than three months after its Nov. 7 premiere. The show returned with some new music and a revamped Water Realm scene, but its template was largely unaltered.

“Awakening” debuted in November after an arduous, three-month rehearsal process, so what’s left to rehearse beginning in a week and a half is unknown. But there are signs of optimism, with Wynn Las Vegas onboard as a committed co-producer, along with the expertise and experience of Baz Halpin (Katy Perry’s “Play,” also on the Strip), puppet visionary Michael Curry (“The Lion King,”) and longtime Siegfried & Roy manager Bernie Yuman.

The show this month announced the show’s soundtrack, from renowned composer Brian Tyler, has been released. It’s a sign of confidence in the future. But first, “Awakening” is going back to the workshop so it can reopen, and stay open.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
2
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
Golden Knights’ Robin Lehner accused of fraud in bankruptcy case
3
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
Henderson megamansion listed for $100K per month in rent
4
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.3M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
CARTOONS: Even Mark Twain can’t believe this
CARTOONS: Even Mark Twain can’t believe this
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cami Christensen, general manager and president of Westgate Las Vegas, addresses employees and ...
Iowa Hawkeyes have strong Las Vegas connection
By / RJ

Cami Christensen is the GM and president of Westgate Las Vegas. Jan Jensen is associate head coach of the University of Iowa’s women’s basketball team. The Hawkeyes play South Carolina on Friday night in the women’s Final Four in Dallas.

More stories for you
Adele sets 34 dates, concert film in Las Vegas Strip return
Adele sets 34 dates, concert film in Las Vegas Strip return
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
‘Six: The Musical’ plans a limited reign at The Venetian
‘Six: The Musical’ plans a limited reign at The Venetian
‘BattleBots’ on a collision course as new Las Vegas show
‘BattleBots’ on a collision course as new Las Vegas show
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour inspires light show at Gateway Arches
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour inspires light show at Gateway Arches
Edge says U2 will miss Mullen; Las Vegas series will be ‘amazing’
Edge says U2 will miss Mullen; Las Vegas series will be ‘amazing’