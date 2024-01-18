‘You mind being an angel?’: Tom Brady in Vegas Super Bowl TV spot

The first of three teasers debuted Thursday morning on BetMGM’s social media app and also its YouTube page.

Wayne Gretzky, Tom Brady and Vince Vaughn are featured in BetMGM's campaign promoting a TV spot to air during the 2024 Super Bowl. (BetMGM)

Tom Brady has advanced to the Super Bowl, even in retirement. So has the greatest hockey player ever, and the film icon who coined the phrase, “Vegas, baby, Vegas.”

Brady, Wayne Gretzky and actor Vince Vaughn are co-starring in a Super Bowl spot for BetMGM. The first of three teasers debuted Thursday morning on BetMGM’s social media channels and YouTube page. The campaign is to promote the company’s Super Bowl TV spot to air during the telecast Feb. 11.

The previews show Brady, Gretzky and Vaughn together in conversation. In the first, Vaughn is shown moving Brady out of the shot. “Tom, do you mind being an angel and just sliding over just — and, one more big step,” until Vaughn stands alone.

BetMGM is hosting multiple events and promotions leading to the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Announced previously is the BetMGM Big Game Bash at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, headlined by Luke Combs.

The campaign was created in MGM Resorts International’s partnership with award-winning agency Highdive, which has three consecutive USA Today Admeter wins.

Brady, of course, has also won awards — seven Lombardi Trophies. Gretzky has four Stanley Cups. Vaughn is the champion of the famous phrase from the 1996 film “Swingers,” which was set in Vegas, baby.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.