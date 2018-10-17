Zak Bagans displays Jerry Lewis items at Haunted Museum

Jerry Lewis played some famous rooms in his day. His spirit is following suit (and suits) by headlining Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum.

A man browses items belonging to late comedian Jerry Lewis on display during the Julien's Auctions Property from the estate of Jerry Lewis inside Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Monday, June 18, 2018. The two costumes from "The Day The Clown Cried," left, and "Damn Yankees" are on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo released by Starz shows comedian Jerry Lewis speaking at the Encore Original premiere of "Method to the Madness of Jerry Lewis" in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Starz, Joe Kohen, File)

A trio of driver licenses issued to comedian Jerry Lewis, the first expiring March 16, 2002, the second expiring March 16, 2012, and the third expiring March 16, 2019, on display during the Julien's Auctions Property from the estate of Jerry Lewis auction at Planet Hollywood Resort in Las Vegas on Monday, June 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Zak Bagans, paranormal investigator and host of Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventures," poses for a photo in a room with items from his upcoming documentary "Demon House" at the Haunted Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Jerry Lewis played some famous rooms in his day. His spirit is following suit (and suits) by headlining Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum.

The legendary funnyman and groundbreaking filmmaker is represented in a new display at Bagans’ otherwise macabre fortress at 600 East Charleston Blvd.

Lewis’ costumes from “Damn Yankees” and the unreleased “The Day the Clown Cried,” his gag teeth from “Nutty Professor,” a clown makeup kit and two of Lewis’ Nevada driver’s licenses are currently displayed.

Bagans purchased all of these Lewis belongings at Julien’s Auction of his estate in June at Planet Hollywood.

Among Bagans’ other artifacts under glass are some of Redd Foxx’s personal items and a piano once owned by Liberace. Why would the host of “Ghost Adventures,” who has also recently added bone fragments from Charles Manson’s remains to his museum tour, turn his focus on legendary entertainers?

“I have a deceased celebrity section, and part of that is dedicated to past Las Vegas residents,” Bagans says. “I believe their spirits or part of their energy are forever absorbed in their items.”

