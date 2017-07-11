Britney Spears raises $1M for new Nevada childhood cancer foundation

Pop princess Britney Spears has raised $1 million from ticket sales at Planet Hollywood of her “Piece of Me” residency show. As a result, a new Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation Britney Spears Campus that opens next July 17 will combine more than 45 programs and services for children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, in addition to adults diagnosed with cancer.

Robin Leach and Britney Spears at X Cycle Oct. 27, 2016, in Boca Park. (Courtesy)

The Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation will open the doors to the all-new Britney Spears Campus at 3711 East Sunset Road. The new, 16,000-square-foot facility combines more than 45 pediatric and adult services, previously at two separate locations. In partnership with DC Building Group, Almany Architecture and Penta Building Group, the size of the foundation will more than double to accommodate the needs of pediatric and adult patients in the community.

Other major donors including Southwest Specialty Contractors, Zappos, Robert Earl, Live Nation, Fusch Commercial Interiors and Design, Caesars Entertainment, Elizabeth Arden and Ann White of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

“There are many things I’ve done in my career that I am proud of, but none more than this. The fact that I was able to use my celebrity status to raise the money to build this incredible facility to help sick children and their families when they need it the most not only brings many tears to my eyes but really brings tremendous meaning to this amazing journey that I have been on,” Britney said.

“My aunt Sandra died of cancer and I know the devastating effects that this terrible disease brings upon its victims and their loved ones, but when it happens to innocent young children, there’s literally nothing I can think of worse than that. I’m just glad that I can help in some small way. I want to thank the NCCF for the amazing work they do on a daily basis and I look forward to being there to officially open the Britney Spears Campus of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation in the fall.”

NCCF serves more than 400 pediatric patients, survivors and their families each year and is increasing its services and programs to meet the need in Southern Nevada. Art Therapy and Parenting Workshops are just two of the new services to be added in 2017.

“We are so thrilled and genuinely excited about moving into our new, beautiful location. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Britney Spears for her compassion and dedication to our cause, giving us the means to do this through a recent capital campaign,” said Jeff Gordon, NCCF president and CEO. “The impact this will have on all the families we serve will be immeasurable as it will allow us to take care of even more community members in need of our many services.”

In September 2011, NCCF expanded its services with the addition of a local foundation into its programs, which provides healing arts services at no cost to adults diagnosed with cancer. The Caring Place serves as a complement to medical treatment by providing services including reiki, reflexology, yoga, stress management, massage, support groups and various other services for adults diagnosed with cancer as well as to their caregivers. With the move to the new building, The Caring Place will double in size to accommodate a 25 percent growth in programming and will extend service hours to provide support to cancer patients who continue to work as they fight a daily battle against cancer.

Additionally, in 2016, the Orion Cancer Foundation Grant Program was transferred to NCCF by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. This program, now managed and facilitated by NCCF, provides financial grants to eligible adults living in Southern Nevada, who are unable to afford the basics of daily living while undergoing treatment for cancer. Applications and funding information are available at www.nvccf.org.

“As our programs and services increase to meet the demand of children and adults diagnosed with cancer living in Southern Nevada, we hope that funding and community support will grow as well. We work hard to improve the quality of life for those fighting a daily battle against disease as no one should have to go through it alone,” Gordon said.

The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for the Britney Spears Campus is slated for October.