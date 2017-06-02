Bush headlines SLS; Blue Ribbon opens; ‘Phantom’; Calvin Harris; Modest Mouse

Bush. (Courtesy)

Las Vegas is many things to many people. This weekend, we have the serious with “The Phantom of the Opera” continuing at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts and the zany with Piff the Magic Dragon, who proudly boasts his loss on “America’s Got Talent,” appearing all weekend at The Flamingo.

For more wackiness, there’s The 12th Annual World of Beer Pong Championships all weekend at Westgate. Crack a cold one and toss the table-tennis ball! This weekend, we also turn back the clock to yesteryear with some happy music memories from days past:

The Kingston Trio goes back all the way to the late 1950s with pop folk. Original rotating members Dave Guard, Bob Shane, Nick Reynolds and John Stewart have all passed away or retired, but George Grove, Rick Dougherty and Bill Zorn keep the music of Tom Dooley alive and play South Point all weekend.

After 52 years of performing and touring 30 weeks a year, The Kingston Trio is still keeping that three-part harmony alive and well. Even The Beatles didn’t surpass The Kingston Trio’s record of four albums in The Billboard Top 10 at the same time.

I was a teenager in Manchester, England, when Herman’s Hermits led by Peter Noone burst onto the pop music scene, and they, too, are going strong with a show Downtown tonight at Golden Nugget, with Las Vegas singer-songwriters Clint Holmes and Frankie Moreno returning Saturday.

Tao Beach parties at The Venetian rock on with Playboy Bunnies led this weekend by Sophia Lin, and Ron White brings his cigar-chomping, bourbon-swilling blue collar comedy to The Mirage. As I said, many things to many people!

After Memorial Day Weekend, the entertainment scene is not quite as lively, but there’s still plenty of fun — and music. Let’s hit the high notes with this week’s edition of The Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

MUSIC

Bush is at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas.

Randy Houser is at Mandalay Bay Beach.

Josh Turner is at Tropicana.

The Kingston Trio is at South Point all weekend.

The Protomen is at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Herman’s Hermits is at Golden Nugget.

DSB — Tribute to Journey is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay.

High Voltage — AC/DC Tribute is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

Morgan James is at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center.

COMEDY

Ron White is at The Mirage for two nights.

Piff the Magic Dragon is at The Flamingo all weekend.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Bryson Tiller at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel on Aug. 12; Mike Epps at The Pearl at The Palms on Aug. 12; Linkin Park with Machine Gun Kelly at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sept. 2; Marc Anthony at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Sept. 16; and The

Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans Arena on Oct. 27.

“Phantom” continues at The Smith Center through June 11.

Inspired by Italy for Friday Feast, Lupo by Wolfgang Puck presents a five-course menu at Mandalay Bay.

Skin City presents live body paint demos, DJ Duo and a guerilla dance performance for First Friday.

It’s Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

The World Series of Beer Pong celebrates 12 years at Westgate all weekend.

The Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame ceremony is at The Orleans Arena.

PARTY PATROL

Calvin Harris with Generik is at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

Playboy Friday with Sophia Lin is at Tao Beach.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

MUSIC

3 Doors Down is at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

Modest Mouse is at BBLV.

Earl Klugh is at Aliante.

David Benoit is at Boulder Station.

REO Speedwagon and Don Felder headline Junefest at Sunset Station.

Some 20 artists and bands play the free Jam at the Barn grassroots music festival at Blue Diamond for 12 hours starting at 11 a.m. to benefit Save Red Rock.

Local Brews Local Grooves is at HOB.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Guns N’ Roses at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 17.

Cowabunga Bay offers free admission for all kids with great grades (3 A’s or more) all weekend.

The Chris Trickle NASCAR Classic is at The Bullring of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Veuve Clicquot’s New York Polo Classic viewing party is at Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill at Downtown Summerlin.

The Bromberg brothers’ Blue Ribbon celebrates its grand opening at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

PARTY PATROL

Kaskade is at Omnia.

Big Sean is at Drai’s Nightclub atop The Cromwell.

Yellow Brick Road headlines Casa Poolooza at Casa Blanca Resort in Mesquite.

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

MUSIC

Gonzo is at BBLV.

PARTY PATROL

Mya celebrates the start of summer at Go Pool at The Flamingo.

Walk the Plank is at Hyde Bellagio.

Check back Sunday for our Q+A with Derrick Davis, who portrays The Phantom in “Phantom,” here and in Sunday ENT of The RJ. Have a great weekend!