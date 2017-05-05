Calvin Harris, Zedd, Carlos Vives, 50 Cent lead Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Resident DJ Calvin Harris performs at Omnia at Caesars Palace. (Al Powers/Powers Imagery)

DJ Zedd headlines Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Friday, April 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Joe Janet)

50 Cent and Fat Joe at Drai’s Nightclub on July 23, 2016, atop The Cromwell. (Jesse Sutherland/Tony Tran Photography)

Shakira and Carlos Vives appear in the video for their award-winning global hit "La Bicicleta." (Courtesy)

America’s most gorgeous beauty queens kick off their confidently beautiful Miss USA Pageant duties this Cinco de Mayo Weekend ahead of next Sunday’s telecast on Fox hosted by “Dancing With the Stars” judge and professional dancer Julianne Hough.

Today Las Vegas gets its first look at the 2017 Miss USA hopefuls when reigning queen The District of Columbia’s Deshauna Barber, who won here a year ago, leads the glamour girls down the Daylight Beach Club runway at Mandalay Bay in summer’s swimsuit fashions by Yandy.

On Saturday, the contestants receive their official “welcome to Las Vegas” with two parties, the first hosted by The USO of Las Vegas at Waters Edge on West Sahara, then by Bob and Jill Barnhart of Luxurious Real Estate at an open-house show home in The Ridges.

The first preliminary competition is Thursday when the women representing all 50 states and The District of Columbia compete for a finalist spot. We’ll have an interview with our Miss Nevada Lauren York of North Las Vegas here next week. Here is a YouTube sizzle reel of the 22-year-old, 5’9” model who has shot for Guess and Monster Energy:

Our Mexican restaurants are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with special offers, and even Playboy Mexico is here to present the art of Gilda Garza. Her “Te Amo Mexico” exhibit is at David Kairy Gallery at Crystals at CityCenter as of noon today.

Two major sporting events are in the spotlight this weekend. First the greatest 2 minutes in sports with the 143rd running of The Kentucky Derby, the first jewel of The Triple Crown of thoroughbred racing.

Twenty horses and jockeys will be on the track at Churchill Downs while thousands of Las Vegas visitors jam our sports books with bets on favorites Irish War Cry, Hence and Classic Empire. The Run for the Roses is on NBC about 3:30 p.m. PST on Saturday. Expect nearly $200 million to be wagered, WalletHub.com says.

Then there is the boxing match deemed “Mexico’s Super Bowl showdown.” Two of Mexico’s biggest names are here to duke it out in a 12-round Cinco de Mayo Weekend middleweight bout between Canelo Alvarez (48-1-1, 34 KO’s) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs). Today’s weigh-in is at MGM Grand, and the fight is Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

If you need a drink from all that excitement, I recommend Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour at The Mirage on Saturday. Meet two young women who are the future of the Napa Valley wine industry: Jennifer Brown and Megan Paredes of the award-winning Hall Winery.

Let’s go directly to our knockout advance coverage of the weekend on and off the Strip with our Royal Robin Rundown:

FRIDAY, MAY 5

MUSIC

Colombian Grammy-winning singer Carlos Vives is at The Palms; our Q+A with him was posted this morning.

Journey is at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel for two nights.

Billy Idol is at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay for two nights.

Z-Trip is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

A Flock of Seagulls is at Golden Nugget.

The Growlers are at Vinyl at The Hard Rock Hotel for two nights.

COMEDY

Dave Chappelle is at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Henry Cho is at South Point for two nights.

Wayne Brady is at The Mirage.

Jon Lovitz and Dana Carvey are at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas for two nights.

Paul Rodriguez & Friends are at Tropicana for two nights.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Gonzo with Aloha Radio on June 4 and Erykah Badu on July 20 at BBLV; Stephen Lynch on June 10, Imparables and El Show – Adrian Uribe y Omar Chaparro on June 23 and Blackberry Smoke on July 22 at HOB; Ted Nugent on July 1 and Billy Currington on Aug. 4 at Sunset Station; Conkarah at Red Rock Resort on July 14; Pepe Aguilar at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Sept. 16; Kings of Leon at The Joint on Oct. 6; and Janet Jackson at Mandalay Bay on Oct. 14.

Christian McBride and Tip City are at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two nights.

The American Poolplayers Association Poolapalooza is at Westgate with Las Vegas trick shot king Florian “Venom” Kohler

AMSOIL Arenacross is at The Orleans Arena.

Della’s Kitchen’s Farmhouse Dinner Series celebrates Cinco de Mayo at Delano.

Wild West Extravaganza & Blue Grass Festival is in Pahrump all weekend.

Elks Helldorado Art Show is at Neon Museum.

“Peter Pan” is presented by Rainbow Company Youth Theater of Nevada Conservatory Theater at UNLV’s Judy Bayley Theater all weekend.

“The Art of Gilda Garza — Te Amo Mexico” presented by Playboy Mexico is at David Kairy Gallery.

PARTY PATROL

Calvin Harris and Generik are at Omnia at Caesars Palace.

Beer Park hosts a Cinco de Mayo party at Paris Las Vegas.

It’s grand opening weekend with Destructo at Drai’s Beach Club atop The Cromwell.

DJ Five is at Palms Pool.

DJ Koko, Whoo Kid, Shadowred and J-Nice are at Chateau Nightclub at Paris for two nights.

It’s the grand opening of summer Night Swim at XS at Encore all weekend.

Michele Maturo hosts the Sexy de Mayo party at Tacos & Tequila at The Luxor.

Hyde Bellagio hosts a Cinco de Mayo party.

Hot 100 is at Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

MUSIC

Marion Meadows is at Santa Fe Station.

Yachty by Nature is at BBLV.

COMEDY

Jim Gaffigan is at The Colosseum at Caesars for two nights.

Tim Allen is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Todrick Hall’s “Straight Outta Oz” is at Red Rock Resort for two nights.

AMA Supercross is at Sam Boyd Stadium.

It’s race season at Pahrump Valley Speedway.

Human Rights Campaign’s 12th Annual Gala is at Aria.

Race for the Cure benefits The Susan G. Komen Foundation at Fremont Street.

Lee’s Beer & Tequila Experience is at Red Rock Resort.

The USO and The Ridges host Miss USA Welcome Parties.

More than 240 of the world’s finest wineries are at Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour at The Mirage.

Charity Ride benefits Create a Change Now at Xcycle.

St. Jude: An Affair of the Art is at Red Rock Resort with artist Michael Godard.

PARTY PATROL

Adventure Club headline Drai’s Beach Club.

50 Cent is at Drai’s atop The Cromwell.

DJ Shift is at Palms Pool.

Zedd is at Wet Republic.

Deorro is at Rehab at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Taboo of The Black Eyed Peas is at Flamingo Go Pool.

Spazmatics is at Casablanca Resort in Mesquite.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

MUSIC

Leela James & Daley are at HOB.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Miss Nevada United States is at South Point

AMSOIL Arenacross is at The Orleans Arena.

Elks Helldorado Art Show is at Neon Museum.

Create a Change Now and The Reset Project Benefit is at VegeNation.

PARTY PATROL

Fabolous and DJ Franzen are at Drai’s Beach Club.

Kaskade is at Wet Republic.

Tego Calderon hosts at Rehab.

We’ll be back Sunday with interviews with Giada De Laurentiis and Courtney Stodden in Sunday ENT of The RJ and on Monday with Miss Nevada USA Lauren York. Have a great weekend, bet the right horse and fighter, and enjoy your margarita for Cinco de Mayo!