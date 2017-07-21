CELEBRITY WEEKEND PREVIEW JULY 21-23

Mr. Wonderful, also known as Mr. 305, returns to Planet Hollywood tonight (July 21) with a residency run in the Axis Theater through Aug. 8. And, the man better known to the world as Pitbull promises the best nightclub experience of your lifetime.

Mr. Wonderful, also known as Mr. 305, returns to Planet Hollywood tonight (July 21) with a residency run in the Axis Theater through Aug. 8. And, the man better known to the world as Pitbull promises the best nightclub experience of your lifetime. He vows the reinvented show will be all new and bigger than before but still retain its unbelievable energy and fun. It’s his way of recognizing that Las Vegas is in a constant state of reinvention as our guest columnist, architect Leonard Bergman writes in this Sunday’s Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Also making a complete change this weekend is the remarkable and always ingenious CeeLo Green who turns up at — of all places — at Cleopatra’s Barge in Caesars Palace. The unusual setting for the man who would be Loberace is a far cry from the Planet Hollywood mezzanine theater he held down here on his last residency. This time it allows the audience to be really up-close and intimate to the unique entertainer who had past identities with the Goodie Mob and as Gnarls Barclay.

This is also probably the last weekend that country king Kenny Rogers will play Las Vegas as earlier this month he and sometime partner Dolly Parton would be hanging up their Stetsons to retire from showbiz after a final tour. Kenny will be at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo hotel this weekend for “The Gambler” on his final solo tour too. But doubtless, there will be ongoing demand for future reunions and a la Cher final tour dates!

If comedy is more your bag than music we also have the return of the Steve Martin and Martin Short pairing of humor geniuses at Caesars Palace while headliner Celine Dion continues her European tour. But for now, it’s time to focus on the present and not take a gamble as we unwrap this weekend’s Royal Robin Rundown of attractions which include more than 60 parties with the world’s biggest and best DDJ’s

JULY 21

• Pitbull: Time of Our Lives Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood for two nights

• Kenny Rogers at Park Theater in the Monte Carlo.

• CeeLo Green at Cleopatra’s Barge in Caesars Palace all weekend

• Keith Sweat: Last Forever at Flamingo for two days

• Tony Orlando at South Point all weekend

• Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show at The Orleans

• I love the 90s with TLC, Coolio & More at DLVEC

• Quiet Riot at Golden Nugget

• Less Than Jake at Hard Rock Pool

• “Thrones!” The Musical Parody at The Space all weekend

• GrooveSession at Vinyl in the Hard Rock

• Serpentine Fire—Earth, Wind, & Fire Tribute at The Smith Center

COMEDY

• Daniel Tosh at The Mirage for two nights

• Jubal Live “The Show Money Can’t Buy” at Red Rock Resort

SPECIAL NOTE

• Jam On It Basketball Academy at Las Vegas Convention Center all weekend

PARTY PATROL

• Kaskade at Hakkasan in MGM

• Lil Jon at Jewel in Aria

• Calvin Harris with Generik at Omnia

• DJ Karma at 1OAK in the Mirage

• DJ Que at The Bank in the Bellagio

• Mike Attack at Liquid Pool in Aria

• DJ D Miles at Bare Pool in the Mirage

• Shaun Frank at Marquee Dayclub in the Cosmopolitan

• DJ Atom E at Bond for two nights in the Bellagio

• Jerzy at Daylight in Mandalay Bay

• Sak Noel at Drai’s atop the Cromwell

• Flosstradamus at Encore Beach Club

• Nightswim with Stafford Brothers at Encore Beach Club

• DJ Wellman at Palms Pool

• V Tech at TAO Beach in the Venetian

• Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell

• DJ Crooked at Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay

• DJ Dynamiq at Ghostbar in the Palms

• Dillon Francis at Intrigue in the Wynn

• DJ E Man at Light Nightclub in Mandalay Bay

• Beatbreaker at TAO in the Venetian

• The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub in Steve Wynn’s Encore.

SATURDAY JULY 22

•H all & Oats and Tears for Fears at T-Mobile Arena

• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine Mcvie at Park Theater at Monte Carlo

• Third Eye Blind at The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

• Good Charlotte at Fremont Street Experience

• Khalid at Brooklyn Bowl

• Happy Together Tour: 1960’s Pop Classics at Cannery Casino

• Blackberry Smoke at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay

• Zeppelin USA: Tribute to Led Zeppelin at Red Rock Resort

• Johnny Lang at Boulder Station

• Retro Futura with Howard Jones, The English Beat & More at DLVEC

• Mojo Green at TopGolf

• La Original Banda El Limon at Primm Valley Resort

• Vegas Super Band at Suncoast

• Association Tour at Cannery

SPECIAL NOTE

• Tickets on Sale Mariah Carey at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for her “All I Want for Christmas” shows Dec. 14-22

• Black Hat USA at Mandalay Bay Convention Center all weekend

• Conversation and Book Signing with Author Bernie Sindler at The Mob Museum

• Improv Master Class Workshop at The Space for two days

• $1 Million Extravaganza Bingo Event at South Point for two days

PARTY PATROL

• Kardashian klan member, Scott Disick at Liquid Pool by day and 1Oak Nightclub by night

• Borgore at Rehab Beach Club

• Tiesto with Dzeko at Hakkasan

• Mark Eteson at Jewel Nightclub

• Hardwell at Omnia

• DJ Que at 1Oak

• DJ Mike K at The Bank

• Kaskade at Wet Republic

• Kid Conrad at Liquid Pool

• DJ Gusto at Bare Pool

• DJ’s From Mars at Go Pool

• Dash Berlin at Marquee Dayclub

• Tritonal at Marquee Nightclub

• Bassjackers at Daylight

• Dirty South at Drai’s

• Diplo at Encore Beach Club

• Nightswim with Chuckie at Encore Beach Club

• Politik at Palms Pool

• Eric DLux at TAO

• Kaskade at Wet Republic

• Lil Wayne at Drai’s Nightclub

• Konflikt at Foundation Room

• DJ Excel at Ghostbar

• DJ Crooked at Hyde

• Flosstradamus at Intrigue

• Justin Credible at Light Nightclub

• Major Lazer at XS Nightclub

SUNDAY JULY 23

• Cubatonazo at Sam’s Town

COMEDY

• Steve Martin and Martin Short at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

PARTY PATROL

• Machine Gun Kelly at Rehab Beach Club

• Party Favor at Hakkasan

• Mikey Francis at Omnia

Kid Conrad at The Bank

• DJ Lezlee at Liquid Pool

• Greg Lopez at Bare Pool

• DJ Kristian Nairn at The Pool at The Linq

• DJ CLA at Crazy Horse III

• DJ Zsuzsanna at Bond

• Dre Sinatra at Daylight

• Rae Sremmurd at Drai’s

• Dillon Francis at Encore Beach Club

• Watermat at Marquee

• Mike K at TAO

• Zedd at Wet Republic

• DJ Vibratto at Ghostbar

My adventures continue next week in Italy as I go truffle hunting in Scheggino in the Valnerina Valley and then move onto Rome for the final days of this year’s trip with a tour of the Vatican and the Sistene Chapel. We’ll continue with our guest columns all week before my return home as a contestant for a taping of the new “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” show with “Bachelor” host Chris Harrison at the tented TV studios behind Bally’s. Wish me luck when I rack my jet-lagged brain!