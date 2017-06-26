Celine Dion meets with Adele: Could duet be in the works?

Celine Dion backstage at The 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 21 in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Has a plan been hatched in London for Celine Dion to collaborate with Adele on a duet? The world’s two top singers met secretly last week during one of Celine’s four sold-out concerts in the English capital. And even with our Caesars Palace headliner making extraordinary hints to her audience nobody knew that Adele was secretly watching the show from near the front row.

Celine hinted she had a special guest in the crowd and then asked fans: “I want to move to England … If I do, do you think I can meet Adele? I hope you can help fix this for me.” Celine continued: “ Adele, hello, it’s me. I was wondering if you can sing a song with me — anywhere anytime.” Adele has reportedly said she’s too scared to sing with Celine on stage.

The couple met secretly backstage and hugged in a warm embrace. Celine is winning raves on her European tour with one London critic describing her vocals as “the eighth wonder of the world.” Another said her delivery is more powerful than a barrage of Exocet missiles!” Her power notes could be used as weapons of war,” penned a prestigious Daily Telegraph critic.

• ON TOUR: Pop princess Britney Spears is readying for her July 3 concert at Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv, Israel — her first time ever there and the last stop of her international summer tour. The reigning queen of pop returns to her residency at the Planet Hollywood casino resort Aug. 9.

• SMALL WORLD: Turns out that Cody Glass, who was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round of the NHL Draft, went to high school with fellow Knights draft pick, Keegan Kolesar. Cody has only been to Las Vegas once before — when he was 10 he played in a summer hockey tournament for the junior Steelers and placed second. “I think Vegas fans are going to be unbelievable,” he told NBC Sports. “Las Vegas is totally different from Winnipeg so just being in Vegas and walking down the Strip is going to be really nice. Signing with the Vegas Golden K nights is a very emotional moment for me and my family. I think Vegas holds a lot of opportunity, and I know they’re going to be a great team in the future, and, it’s going to be really awesome just getting started in Vegas. It’s a really nice city. I know its reputation but I’m not a person who does any of that stuff. There’s a lot of great people in Las Vegas and I know they’re dedicated fans, so I know they’re going to have good crowds every game, and it’s something I’m really looking forward to.

• SMALL WORLD 2: A quick weekend visit to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico proved just how small a world really is. My pal singer, Toby Keith, was at Sammy Hagar’s Cabo Wabo beach bar and jumped up on stage with a bottle of tequila to voluntarily sing eight songs for VIPs from a children’s charity trip organized by Vegas tailo-to-the-stars David Heil. At the Food Festival in the Grand Velas luxury “beyond inclusive” hotel Bar Rescue beauty Mia Mastroianni who is Jon Taffer’s Las Vegas mixology expert taught bar staff the correct ways to pair Mexican cocktails with the celebrity chef meals.

• BELINDA BITES BACK: Fiery Mexican singer and actress Belinda has blasted Hispanic media for making up false stories about her and boyfriend, Mindfreak magician Criss Angel. She says that she is an independent woman and he does not support her financially. “I pay my own bills and taxes and there was no apartment or house as a gift from him. Nobody gave me anything. I am a hard-working woman and I have earned all I have myself. “She also denied rumors of a Dec. 19 marriage between them that had been reported on a TV talk show saying, “We are not going to get married.”

• INDEPENDENCE DAY FIGURES: Las Vegas did not rank in the top 25 best cities to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. The key metrics analyzed by the personal finance website WalletHub took into account the holiday weather forecast, the duration and magnitude of fireworks shows and the average price of wine and beer. WalletHub said Americans will spent $7.15 billion on food, $800 million on fireworks and $1.6 billion on beer and wine. A record number of 44.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from their home over the holiday weekend, Las Vegas ranked 31st in the 100 city breakdown. Surprisingly, it was Atlanta that came in No. 1 and New York City only made it to No. 13.

• 20th ANNIVERSARY: in honor of the 20th anniversary of the legendary Drai’s After Hours, friends, family and invited guests gathered at Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub atop The Cromwell to congratulate celebrated nightlife entrepreneur Victor Drai as he received the Key to the Las Vegas Strip and was presented with a county proclamation declaring June 25 “Drai’s Day” in Las Vegas.

Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani noted Victor’s contributions to the ever-evolving nightlife industry and live entertainment scene in Las Vegas and the success and sustainability Drai’s After Hours has seen on The Strip – making it the longest-running nightlife brand in Las Vegas. Other presenters included Drai’s After Hours general manager Marc Snanoudj, Drai’s Las Vegas managing partner Brian Affronti and president of Drai’s Management Group Michael Gruber. Following the presentation, Victor thanked his wife Yolanda with their new baby, Ava, his son, Dustin, and several friends and nightlife industry leaders in attendance for joining him in celebration of the milestone occasion. Throughout the party, guests sipped on champagne and watched a special video montage highlighting the launch of the late-night basement club in the old Barbary Coast hotel 20 years ago.

Following the reception, festivities continued late into the night at After Hours as Drai was presented with a key-shaped cake, accented with books inscribed with his hit movie “Weekend at Bernie’s,” and special LED signs delivered by his son, Dustin, and a bevy of beautiful Drai’s cocktail waitresses. Renowned DJs Kygo and Alesso were among the hundreds of guests who danced the night away to sounds provided by DJ Direct, DJ Shift and DJ Sev-One.