Chrissy Teigen attends ‘Magic Mike’; Niall Horan, Kate Upton at Topgolf

Chrissy Teigen, front row and center, and friends at "Magic Mike Live" at The Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen attended “Magic Mike Live” at The Hard Rock Hotel. In town for the 2017 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena with husband singer John Legend and to visit family, Chrissy and her sister joined friends for the male revue. After the show, she met the cast at and praised their performance. She took photos and posted on Twitter that the show was dope.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs dined at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops of Caesars Palace on Saturday night in a group of 13 friends and family members.

Singer Niall Horan of One Direction was at Topgolf at MGM Grand where he played in the third-level Owner’s Suite before performing at CBS Radio’s “SPF” concert at Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Later Kate Upton, Darius Rucker, Kid Rock, Paige Spiranac, Wesley Bryan, 2015 Miss America Kira Kazantsev and Phil Hellmuth were at Topgolf during the Tiger Jam official after-party.

Jermaine Dupri continued the kickoff weekend of his summer residency at Tao Beach at The Venetian. Bow Wow joined Jermaine in the DJ booth.

Downstairs DNCE members including frontman Joe Jonas had dinner with friends. Across the restaurant was Snapchat guru and Tao Group resident DJ Khaled. His group and he dined on chicken wing lollipops, vegetable fried rice and Buddha chicken.

Also there, R5, who enjoyed satay of seabass, sausage fried rice and tuna tartare, and Jussie Smollett of “Empire.”

Over at Beauty & Essex at The Cosmopolitan, Jeannie Mai dined with friends on bone marrow and grilled cheese and tomato soup dumplings.