‘Chumlee’ of ‘Pawn Stars’ opens candy store

EDITOR’S NOTE: Hope you had a great red, white and blue holiday celebration. It’s that time of the year again when Robin takes off for his monthlong family trip to Europe. He arrives today (July 5) on the beautiful Greek island of Santorini and then at the weekend he’ll wind up as usual in Italy exploring the delights of Tuscany.

In his absence, a great number of showbiz entertainers, celebrity VIPs, chefs, restaurateurs and Vegas dignitaries have stepped forward to write their guest columns. And today (July 5 ), we welcome loveable Austin Russell, aka Chumlee, from the “Pawn Stars” reality series on the History Channel. Now, he can be found at the world-famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop and his own new Chumlee’s Candy venture.

Hey, guys, it's Chumlee and, yes, I am alive and well! By now you may have heard that Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard is now open at Pawn Plaza, right next to the World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop!

The idea for the candy shop came about when Corey told me it was time for me to get to work and stop sitting around or getting coffee and donuts for “The Old Man.” I talked it over with my younger brother, Sage, and we considered opening a pizza place or a breakfast spot but didn’t want to compete with the restaurants already doing great business at Pawn Plaza, such as Rick’s Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern and Jared’s Old Fashioned Hot Dogs & Hamburgers.

We thought a candy shop was perfect – we could offer something for everyone and it would even make a great gift. I mean, who doesn’t like candy?! This shop is also my chance to show Rick and the “Old Man” that I’m ready for that promotion they promised me 10 years ago.

The store will be personally run by yours truly and my brother, Sage, so there is a good chance I could be the guy bagging up your candy or challenging you to a game of Jelly Belly’s Beanboozled! Trust me, that’s a game you don’t want to lose! I’ll even take a picture with you enjoying your purchase if you want!

Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard features nostalgic candy from the 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, Pez and a huge assortment of Pez dispensers ranging from Star Wars to Disney to Pokemon characters, among others. We also carry other oldies but goodies such as candy buttons, Necco Wafers, Pop Rocks, BB Bats, Zotz and many others. You’ll just have to come down and take a trip down a sugared memory lane! Also, don’t miss the huge assortment of salt water taffy and other bulk favorites like gummy bears and worms, Lemonheads, Sour Patch and more. Of course, I had to include some of my favorites like Bottle Caps and Razzles, too.

If you’re thirsty, we carry specialty sodas by Jackson Hole, Avery’s, Jones, Johnnie Ryan and Dad’s Root Beer. If soda isn’t your thing, pick up a bag of the Old Man’s Brew, his personal favorite coffee blend. I had to bribe him with chicken wings for the recipe!

Of course, Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard wouldn’t be possible without the love and support of our fans and I am so grateful to each and every one of you. There are new episodes of “Pawn Stars” airing now and just like Rick says, “You never know what’s gonna come through that door.”

Hope to see you at Gold & Silver Pawn or Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard this summer!

Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

