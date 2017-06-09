Cirque du Soleil to create Motley Crue production? Another rock star residency?

Vince Neil arrives at Keep Memory Alive's 21st Annual "Power of Love Gala" at MGM Grand Garden on Thursday, April 27, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Motley Crue. (Courtesy)

We have two Wicked Whispers + Racy Rumors from the rock world this thrilling Thursday:

Are Cirque du Soleil execs taking a hard look at staging a new Las Vegas show centered on the antics and adventures of the legendary heavy metal group Motley Crue? Here are 11 unforgettable moments, but be forewarned that there is heavy, repetitive use of very adult language:

The rockers — singer and Las Vegas resident Vince Neil, drummer Tommy Lee, bass guitarist Nikki Sixx and lead guitarist Mick Mars — formed in January 1981 and officially retired last year.

I also am hearing today that three major rock stars are plotting a get-together residency where they would perform their hits on a back-to-back, same-show basis. They would alternate as starting and finishing acts.

This rumor is picking up serious steam, as all three have looked at available Strip theater venues.