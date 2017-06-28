Cocktail-shaking robots on the Strip

The new Robot Bar with a pair of cocktail-shaking robots to make your favorite libations opens at the Planet Hollywood hotel. It’s the first robot bar in the world and features the world’s most advanced technology in robotics. The robots stop dancing the moment you order your concoction and Rino Armeni and his Robotic Innovations board of directors promise the perfect cocktail every time with precise measurements.

Robots make drinks at Tipsy Robot in the Miracle Mile Shops in Las Vegas June 26. (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto)

Celebrity magician Murray Sawchuck celebrates the 100,000th subscriber to his YouTube channel with a Silver Award party at the Planet Hollywood Cabaret Lounge. He promises a one-time only screening of a YouTube video he’s banned by a rival entertainer from showing ever again.

The Orange Feathers and the Union Drifters play at the Downtown Summerlin Summer Concert Series.

Ragin Cajun and “Masterchef” Season 7 challenger Will Staten is the guest chef at Elizabeth Blau’s Honey Salt restaurant on Fort Apache Road. Elizabeth’s other restaurant, Buddy V’s at the Plaza has its $20 lunch and $40 dinner special to benefit the Three Square FoodBank for the 11th annual Restaurant Week. The special meals will be served through Friday (June 30).

Dr. Dre Dae hosts at the Chateau rooftop nightclub in Paris Las Vegas.

DJ A-Trak spins the 1s and 2s at the Surrender nightclub in the Encore.

DJ Kittie purrs at Hyde nightclub in the Bellagio.

DJ Five counts the dual decks at 1Oak in the Mirage.

DJ Presto One takes control at the GhostBar in the Palms and Metro Boomin from Savage Mode fires up the wheels of steel at Light Nightclub in Mandalay Bay.