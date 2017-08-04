It’s an entertainment bonanza this weekend in Las Vegas — and that’s a full week before Lady Gaga brings her outrageous Joanne concert to town.

Burt Bacharach will perform at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 4. (Rex Features via AP Images)

It’s an entertainment bonanza this weekend in Las Vegas — and that’s a full week before Lady Gaga brings her outrageous Joanne concert to town. There’s music for everyone ranging from the opera rock of The Who with their 50th anniversary “Tommy” album salute at Caesars Palace to the romance of Burt Bacharach at the Smith Center. Ed Sheehan and Kendrick Lamar on back-to-back nights will attract crowds to their T-Mobile shows and Pitbull will electrify at Planet Hollywood.

• Hard rock fans will flock to the Hard Rock Hotel for heavy metal legends Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth in the Joint and the Green Day tribute show with the Foo Fighters vs. No Doubt at the Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq. It all gets a little more sedate as the weekend wraps up with the ballroom music for the “Dancing with the Stars” tour at The Orleans Area.

• Cher will continue her residency at the Park Theater in the Monte Carlo even if she shows horribly late as she did on Wednesday evening — one hour according to fans! It’s even worth the drive down the Interstate 15 to capture the sweet sounds of Michael McDonald at the Prime Valley resort.

• For those who love comedy, there’s a rare visit by Howie Mandel to the lineup of comedians at Terry Fator’s theater in The Mirage. He’s juggling weekend dates with the subtle sarcasm of David Spade. And the stars of “Star Trek” movies and the original TV series will be at the Rio to meet and greet fans.

• There’s a slew of DJ appearances and parties at nightclubs all over town and kudos to Steve Wynn’s XS nightclub and Encore Beach Club for signing UFC fighter and would-be boxer Conan McGregor to a string of celebrity hosting appearances there over the next two years. His residency begins the same night as his Big Fight weekend coming up against Floyd Mayweather Jr. — all set for Aug. 26 when we’ll see if the UFC fighter can forgo his mixed martial arts skills to topple the pro-boxing champion. You don’t want him showing for that party if he’s whipped in the ring, do you?

It’s OK to celebrate on Saturday as its officially International Beer day worldwide with deals at the “best beer gardens in America” at Beer Park on the rooftop of the Paris Las Vegas and Umami Burger’s beer garden in the SLS Hotel, plus the summer beer fest at Big Dogs Brewing Co.

• What’s a weekend in Vegas without a little sin and insanity? On Sunday, Ian Zeiring and Tara Reid walk the red carpet for the premiere of “Sharknado 5” as the crazy flick rolls on with its global takeover by the most feared creatures of the seven seas. Controversial x-rated starlet Farrah Abraham hosts at the Crazy Horse III adult cabaret club with a key privilege party.

We’re ready to unlock the door to this week’s Royal Robin Rundown so let’s get straight into an embarrassment of entertainment riches:

AUG. 4

• Slayer with Lamb of God and Behemoth at The Joint at Hard Rock Casino

• Burt Bacharach at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center

• Trina Johnson Finn at Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center

• Pitbull at Planet Hollywood for two days

• Thievery Corporation at Brooklyn Bowl in the Linq

• The Who at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

• Donny & Marie at the Flamingo all weekend

• Firehouse at Golden Nugget

• Adam and Eve’s Charity Love Fling at House of Blues

• Mario Rosalas at The Space

• Ed Sheeran at T-Mobile Arena

• Crown the Empire at Vinyl in the Hard Rock Hotel•

• Piff the Magic Dragon at the Flamingo all weekend

• Cher at Park Theater in the Monte Carlo for two nights

• The Wild Life at Red Rock Resort

• Billy Currington at Sunset Station

• First Friday at Downtown Las Vegas

• The Four Freshman at South Point all weekend

COMEDY

• David Spade and Howie Mandel team up at The Mirage for two nights

SPECIAL NOTE

• Tickets on Sale for Stephanie Mills at Texas Station Sept. 29; Post Malone at Brooklyn Bowl Oct. 5; and Capturing Pablo also there on Nov. 1

• Mat Franco celebrates monthlong pet supply drive benefiting The Animal Foundation

• Exclusive deals on International Beer Day at Beer Park

• Farrah Abraham hosts VIP Back Door Key Party at Crazy Horse III

• Star Trek Convention at Rio all weekend

• Summer Beer Fest at Big Dogs Brewing Co.

PARTY PATROL

• DJ Que at The Bank

• Jeremih at Drai’s Nightclub

• DJ Miles at Foundation Room

• Nghtmre at Hakkasan

• ATrak at Intrigue Nightclub

• Lil Jon at Jewel Nightclub

• DJ Mustard at Marquee Nightclub

• Calvin Harris at Omnia Nightclub

• Nightswim with Stafford Brothers at Surrender Nightclub

• Enferno at TAO Nightclub

• Diplo at XS Nightclub

• Grandtheft at Drai’s Beach Club

• Slander at Encore Beach Club

• JD Live at Flamingo Go Pool

• DJ Turbulance at Liquid Pool

• Shawn Frank at Marquee Dayclub

• Sophia Lin at TAO Beachclub

• DJ Shift at Wet Republic

• Turnpike Troubadours at Hard Rock Pool

AUG. 5

• Kendrick Lamar at T-Mobile Arena

• Michael McDonald at Primm Valley Resort

• Tracy Lawrence at Access Showroom at Aliante Casino

• Grits & Biscuits at House of Blues

• School of Rock — Green Valley Showcase at House of Blues

• Foo Fighters vs. No Doubt vs. Green Day Tribute Show at Brooklyn Bowl

SPECIAL NOTE

• Coyote Country Fest at The Orleans Arena

• Tuff-N-Uff at Cox Pavilion

• 16th annual Hack-n-Sack Golf Classic at Royal Links Golf Club

PARTY PATROL

• 3LAU at Rehab Beach Club

• DJ Wellman at The Bank

• DJ Konflikt at Foundation Room

• Flosstradamus at Intrigue Nightclub

• Porter Robinson at Jewel Nightclub

• Zedd at Omnia Nightclub

• Nightswim with Chuckie at Surrender

• Justin Credible at TAO Nightclub

• The Chainsmokers at XS Nightclub

• Dirty South at Drai’s Beach Club

• The Chainsmokers at Encore Beach Club

• Montell Jordan at Flamingo Go Pool

• WeAreTreo at Liquid Pool

• Carnage at Marquee Dayclub

• Jermaine Dupri at TAO Beachclub

• Tiesto at Wet Republic

AUG. 6

• Flow Tribe & New Breed Brass Band at Brooklyn Bowl

• “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming” premier at the Linq

SPECIAL NOTE

• “Dancing With The Stars: Live!” at The Orleans Arena

• Corduroy Opens on Fremont Street

PARTY PATROL

• Ginuwine at Rehab Beach Club

• DJ Karma at The Bank

• DJ Franzen at Drai’s Nightclub

• DJ Illenium at Hakkasan

• Fergie DJ at Omnia Nightclub

• Nightswim with Alesso at XS Nightclub

• DJ Franzen at Drai’s Beach Club

• DJ Snake at Encore Beach Club

• DJ Vegas Vibe at Flamingo Go Pool

• DJ CLA at Liquid Pool

• Sigala at Marquee Dayclub

• Mike K at TAO Beachclub

• Zedd at Wet Republic

• Lit & Alien Ant Farm at Go Pool

Have a great weekend even if an exhausting one and we’ll be back here in the Sunday Las Vegas Review-Journal and again on Monday as a new week gets underway.