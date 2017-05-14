Highlights of the week ahead: XS turns 8, Escape Reality, ‘Top Gear America’

Russell Westbrook is flanked by The Chainsmokers at XS at Encore in Las Vegas.

Nadine Leopold, DJ David Guetta and Jasmine Tookes celebrate at Intrigue Nightclub's First Anniversary Party hosted by Perrier-Jouet at Wynn Las Vegas early Friday, April 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)

Kris Humphries and friends with DJ Marshmello at Intrigue at Wynn Las Vegas.

Sunday, May 14

Happy Mother’s Day!

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “Peter Pan” is at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

Monday, May 15

Escape Reality, with locations in Dubai and Britain, previews its flagship corporate operation on Arville Street to media. The escape rooms range from movie-inspired themes to adventure escapades. Teams of two to six players have 60 minutes to escape after solving puzzles.

BBC America tapes for three days the premiere of “Top Gear America” trackside at Speed Vegas with hosts actor William Fichtner, drag racer Anton Brown, British automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford and The Stig testing hot rods, trucks, supercars and classics.

Tuesday, May 16

To celebrate the second anniversary of Wild at Heart at Omnia at Caesars Palace, the nightclub is promising a superstar performer, and the identity is under wraps until doors open.

Restaurateur Danny Meyer launches his Shake Shack cookbook with the story of his beloved modern-day roadside burger stand that rose from humble hot dog cart beginnings in New York City to a nationwide chain of 130 restaurants, with two here at New York-New York and Downtown Summerlin.

“A Night on Broadway” with tributes to “West Side Story,” “Cabaret” and more with performers ages 4 to 18 is at The Smith Center.

Wednesday, May 17

Impressionist Gordie Brown makes the trip from Downtown to officially premiere his new Strip residency at Cabaret Lounge at Planet Hollywood.

Through the Roots raises the roof at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas at The Linq Promenade.

DJ Dillon Francis returns to his wheels of steel at Surrender at Encore.

DJ Karma spins the 1’s and 2’s at 1 OAK at The Mirage.

Thursday, May 18

For the first time in Las Vegas, The Personal Managers Hall of Fame induction ceremony is at Downtown Grand. The nation’s leading entertainment, music, sports and talent managers are here for Personal Managers Interchange. The conference is America’s oldest trade association committed to the advancement of personal managers and their entertainment clients.

Friday, May 19

Legendary singer Tony Bennett’s daughter, Antonio Bennett, has performed alongside her famous father ever since she could walk and talk. Now she makes her debut at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center with pianist George Bugatti performing her new album “Embrace Me.”

Legendary rocker John Fogerty returns to his residency at Encore Theater at Wynn LasVegas through May 28.

To celebrate its eighth anniversary, XS at Encore celebrates with eight nights of parties this weekend and next with DJs Diplo, David Guetta, Marshmello, Kygo and The Chainsmokers.

Saturday, May 20

Chris Brown headlines at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Journey wraps up its run at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel.

Cher wraps up her run at Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

And Scott Disick celebrates his birthday at 1 OAK.